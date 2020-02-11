103 deaths in a single day: the coronavirus epidemic continues

The deadly coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of slowing down as more than 100 people die from the disease in a single day.

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,011 nationwide today after 103 new deaths were recorded in the hard-hit Hubei Province.

The virus originated in Wuhan, a city in Hubei, in December and has spread worldwide since then.

In its daily update, the Hubei Health Commission confirmed another 2097 new cases in the central province.

China has had problems recovering since the December outbreak, and much of the country has had to be quarantined, news.com.au reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wears a face mask, is subjected to a temperature check while visiting a community health center in Beijing. Photo / AP

There are now over 42,200 confirmed cases across China based on figures previously released by the government.

The new virus is believed to have appeared last year at a market in Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, where wild animals are sold.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with doctors and sufferers in a Beijing hospital on Monday and called for “more determined measures” to contain the outbreak, state-run broadcaster CCTV said.

CONTINUE READING:

• Corona virus: Kiwi passenger dismayed by lack of controls when entering New Zealand

• Corona virus: New map theories about some who fled Wuhan have reached New Zealand

• Coronavirus: Xi wearing a mask emerges from absence to visit the “front line”

• The British corona virus ‘Super Spreader’ may have infected at least 11 people in three countries

An advance team for an international virus mission led by the World Health Organization arrived in China late Monday under the direction of Bruce Aylward.

He oversaw the organization’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa [2014-2016].

Worldwide, 319 cases have been confirmed in 24 other countries. Two people from China died of coronavirus.

Mainland Chinese people return to work after the extended New Year holidays.

Returning to work has caused the number of confirmed infections on Sunday to skyrocket with more than 3,000 new cases, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The WHO said the spread of coronavirus cases to people who were not in China could “be the spark that will become a bigger fire” and the human race should not let the epidemic get out of control.

China will accelerate the delivery of drugs that have clinical effects against the coronavirus.