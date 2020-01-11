104-year-old veteran asking for Valentine’s Day cards: “I save everyone”

Loading...

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Maj.Bill White served in World War II, survived the Battle of Iwo Jima, and continued his long career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

White keeps his proudest memories on his bookshelf and the 104-year-old veteran said he hoped his collection would be a little bigger this Valentine’s Day.

“I was on active duty for 30 years and retired for 54 years,” White told KTXL.

Among his many medals is the one he is most proud of – his purple heart. It is a badge of honor for the survival of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“The fact that I survived is something. We weren’t too many, ”said White.

On March 3, 1945, Maj. White led his Marines to the front under heavy fire from Japanese soldiers.

“When I was wounded, I had no choice. A grenade exploded about five inches in front of me,” he said.

His injuries may have knocked him out of the game, but his fighting spirit has continued in life.

“I’m still here. I’m 104. Can’t complain,” White said.

Born in California, he spends his days eating, staying active and scrapbooking with his friends in Stockton, which is one of his favorite hobbies. He keeps a life full of memories that are carefully kept on the bookshelves in his room, organized by year.

“I was just trying to find out or keep track of what happened to me, where, when,” said White.

For Valentine’s Day, White said he wanted to expand his collection with cards from people from far and wide.

“I will save each of them as if I saved little things that have appeared so far and they will be a personal part of my story,” he told KTXL.

And it is a life story that is still being written. White said the secret is to just keep breathing.

“I can’t think of anything else. I can give you all kinds of ideas and suggestions, but if you don’t breathe, they mean nothing,” he said.

If you want to send a Valentine’s Day card to White, you can send it to the following address:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Stop for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207