HARRISBURG, PA. – The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on January 11th. The country’s largest indoor agricultural event lasted eight days and had 500,000 visitors. This year’s theme invited attendees to imagine the opportunities of $ 135.7 billion agriculture in Pennsylvania.

“It’s all about agriculture, but there’s something for everyone,” said Austin Doyle, a visitor to the Three Springs Farm Show.

Participants enjoyed a lot of traditional farm treats, consuming 19,000 gallons of ice cream, 7,000 pounds of mozzarella cheese and 12.5 tons of French fries.

“I like to think they stop by to see the” funny guy, “” said Dylan Castro of the Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania.

The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania had a booth at the fair. While there was nothing edible there, visitors could learn more about mushrooms, Pennsylvania’s top crop. In fact, it won the best level of training at the Farm Show.

“If you wanted to talk about Imagine the Possibilities, we didn’t think we would achieve that,” said Castro.

Almost 6,000 animals at the farm show also had a busy week; Dairy cows produced 450 gallons of milk a day and bees made 100 gallons of honey. A Belgian horse team broke the train record. In addition, 16 calves and 11 piglets were born and 380 chicks were hatched.

“Yes, I’m ready to go home,” said Jesse Fisk, co-chair of the Draft Horse Hitch Show and Ringman of the Draft Horse Pleasure Show.

This year Fisk showed his four gelding draft horses for the first time in one of the 5,200 animal competitions of the Farm Show. Arriving on New Year’s Day, Fisk said that he and his horses needed some rest at the end of the show.

“You are tired of crowds,” said Fisk. “You’re tired of being pushed and pushed.”

As the crowd took in the last minutes of the show, Mushroom Farmers from Pennsylvania said he understood why it was held over eight days.

“There is so much to see, so much to do, and so much information to collect,” he said.

The organizers are already planning the farm show for next year, which will take place from January 9 to 16, 2021.