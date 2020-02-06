107-year-old man in Florida still lives life to the fullest with fiance and driver’s license

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – There is no slowdown for 107-year-old Sarasota resident Joe Newman.

“Being 107 means you keep breathing day after day,” said Newman.

Newman, born in 1913, still lives a full life by running a focus group in his senior living center, following his 99-year-old fiancé and, occasionally, turning his red Mercedes hardtop coupe 320.

The elder Sarasota, who became well known for his wheel set, purchased the vehicle from his podiatrist.

Newman recounts 8 On Your Side although it may surprise him, he has reservations about older drivers and believes that the state of Florida should test older adults before renewing their licenses.

“I might be concerned if they allowed people over 100 to drive a car. You should be forced to come and show that you can drive or test me and me every six months or every year, “said Newman.

Newman, whose parents were exiled to Siberia by the Czar around 1900 for political dissension, was born in Illinois and then moved to South Bend, Indiana.

Newman, with his late wife Sophie, became the engine of modern programs for people with developmental disabilities after their only child, Rita, was seriously injured at birth. In 1950, the couple helped found the Logan Center in South Bend, which continues to serve thousands of customers with an annual budget of $ 14 million.

When Newman was 101 years old, he ran for Congress in Sarasota. The Notre-Dame graduate now spends his time following current events, particularly political ones.

“I think mental exercise is just as important as physical exercise,” said Newman.

But what really retains the 107-year-old is his fiancée, Anita Sampson.

“I learned a lot from Joe, but I think he learned a few things from me too,” said Sampson, who turns 100 in March.

The couple have yet to set a wedding date.

“We are waiting for permission from my fiancé’s mother. Sure, we had a hard time getting an answer, but we will wait, “said Newman.

And with all the twists and turns on the path to life, Newman tells 8 On Your Side, that he has travel tips.

“Just getting out of bed in the morning and finding something to do is worth it the next day, and that’s it.”

Newman’s driver’s license expires in 2022.

