109 soldiers suffer brain damage following strike in Iran – KGET 17

by: LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 3:35 PM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 4:39 PM PST

A bulldozer cleans up rubble and debris from Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, January 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was hit by a barrage of Iranian missiles in retaliation the strike of American drones which killed the Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, whose murder raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (Photo AP / Qassim Abdul-Zahra)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of US soldiers diagnosed with head injuries has soared to more than 100, the Pentagon said on Monday as more soldiers suffer the aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile attack at the start of the last month in Iraq.

The department said the latest total is 109 soldiers who were treated for mild TBI, a significant increase from the 64 reported just over a week ago.

The number of injured has increased steadily since the Pentagon began publishing injury data about a week after the January 8 attack on al-Asad airbase in Iraq. Pentagon officials have warned that the number will continue to change.

The department said 76 of the service members have returned to work, while 26 are in Germany or the United States for treatment, and seven others are en route from Iraq to Germany for assessment and treatment.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon more than a week ago that the department was studying ways to prevent brain damage on the battlefield and improve diagnosis and treatment.

Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it was possible in some cases that the TBI symptoms of the Iranian missile attack did not manifest themselves for a year or two. He said that the military is in the early stages of diagnosis and therapy for the troops.

In a statement released on Monday, Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah acknowledged that health professionals can provide care, “which has enabled almost 70% of those diagnosed to return to work. We must continue to tackle physical and mental health together. “