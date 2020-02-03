10cc announces British tour dates

10cc has announced that they will be touring the UK later this year.
Graham Gouldman and co. plays a total of 25 dates – kick-off at Carlisle’s Sand Center on October 8 and round off with a performance at Salisbury City Hall on November 8.
A statement reads: “Since the most recent live version of the band came into existence, 10cc has toured worldwide, including Australia, Japan, Iceland, New Zealand, in the UK and Europe.
“They performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park and last year sold out the 5200 seats at Royal Albert Hall.
“It has been an eventful couple of years for Graham Gouldman. Not only does 10cc enjoy increasing success worldwide, but the recognition of his solo performances has also grown.
“Invited by Ringo Starr to participate in his All Starr Band for tours in Europe in June 2018 and the US in September, in which the band played three 10cc songs, further increased its profile.
“2020 will be another sold out year, as the band takes their inspiring live show back on the road, performs their timeless hits and more, and always with a surprise or two.”
The tour coincides with the 45th anniversary of the release of their hit single I’m Not In Love, which reached the top five in 10 countries and helped their 1975 album The Original Soundtrack climb to the top of the US charts.
In the 10cc line-up, Gouldman is accompanied by Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman and Paul Canning.
Tickets are available from Friday (February 7) from 9:00 AM GMT.
A fully authorized 10cc biography titled 10cc: The Worst Band In The World will be released on Rocket 88 on February 12.
10cc: The Worst Band In The World
This fully authorized biography of 10cc was written by Liam Newton, who has been writing and researching the book for three decades. It features a preface from Kevin Godley. View Deal
10cc 2020 UK tour
Oct 8: Carlisle Sands Center
Oct 09: Halifax Victoria Theater
Oct 10: Hull City Hall
Oct 11: Northampton Derngate Theater
Oct. 13: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct. 14: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct. 15: Perth Concert Hall
Oct. 16: Stevenage Concert Hall
Oct 18: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 19: High Wycombe Swan Theater
Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 21: Buxton Opera House
Oct 23: Rhyl Pavilion
Oct 24: Margate Winter Gardens
Oct 25: Stoke Victoria Hall
Oct 26: Reading the hexagon
Oct. 28: Dartford Orchard Theater
Oct 29: St Alban’s Arena
Oct 31: Croydon Fairfield Halls
Nov. 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Nov 02: Sheffield City Hall
03 Nov: Weymouth Pavilion
Nov 4: Eastbourne Congress Theater
Nov. 6: Colchester Charter Hall
November 8: Salisbury City Hall