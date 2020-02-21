[10th-once-a-year-shafter-colors-pageant-kicks-off-this-weekend]

Colours, a multi-working day function held in Shafter every single yr, is getting ready to showcase a weekend complete of inventive passion and skills.

The four-day event will be held at various venues in Shafter from Thursday by means of Sunday.

The Colours party will showcase “Transformed art” in a lot of sorts ranging from canvas, sculptures, movie, and stage to wine, foodstuff, and tunes. Reworked artwork is making use of one’s abilities and capabilities with the intent to create a solution that demonstrates what is genuine, and worthy of praise.

The function hopes to strike a spark or fan a flame so that people will combine their inventive passions and skills.

Regional farmer Larry Starrh is a playwright and the director and originator of Colors. He will also be starring in “The Major Key,” which will engage in all weekend and price $20 at the door.

The competition also involves art galleries, museums, tunes in the park activities are free and open up to the general public.

For a comprehensive list of situations and ticket info, visit www.shaftercolours.org or get in touch with 661-630-4053.