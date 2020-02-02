11 actors who lied about their age to get a role (and 4 who should have)

It’s no secret that Hollywood ageism is alive and well – and why shouldn’t it be? Everything else is wrong, so why not just get people to determine the age at which they feel ?! We won’t even speculate on why it is so important to Hollywood that its stars stay young and sometimes stupid until they are middle-aged and have teenagers of their own. And for some actors it is necessary to add a few years to their actual age to get a role.

For some reason it becomes almost impossible for actresses after the age of 30 to find a constant job. It doesn’t matter how sexy or talented they are, or how famous they used to be once they’re in this age group. The offers will dry up. No wonder some of these Hollywood stars claim to be a few years younger than they really are …

15 song: Mila Kunis said she was 18 years old to be cast on the 70s show (she was actually 14 years old)

Mila Kunis was only 14 when she auditioned for the role of Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show – despite the age of 18. Kunis did what she had to do by lying about her age and finally getting the role. Sometimes a little white lie and a certain amount of determination is enough.

14 song: Sandra Bullock song about her age to play a role in love potion No. 9

The bird box star is one of the biggest names in hollywood and although it may be hard to understand that Sandra bullock once thought about her age to get a role in a movie, the star did just that. Bullock lied about her age in 1992 to get a role in Love Potion No.9.

13 Should have been lying: 29-year-old Elizabeth Banks was replaced by 18-year-old Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man

The Hunger Games franchise star was once rejected for the role of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man, the role was passed on to the then 18-year-old Kirsten Dunst. The crazy part is that Elizabeth Banks was only 16 months older than Tobey Maguire, who was 28 at the time.

Song 12: A 14-year-old Laurence Fishburne claimed that he was 18 years old to attend the Apocalypse

Seasoned actor Laurence Fishburne played with Keanu Reeves Morpheus in the Matrix trilogy that most people remember. The star’s filmography is wide and impressive. His work includes a role in Apocalypse Now – a role that a 14-year-old Fishburne got from lying at his age.

Song 11: Gabrielle Carteris was 29 when she auditioned for Beverly Hills 90210 for the role of a 16 year old

Beverly Hills 90210 had all the elements needed for dramatic therapy. Gabrielle Carteris played 16-year-old Andrea Zuckerman on the show. The amazing thing is that Carteris was 29 at the time, but the producers thought she was 21 and it worked … she got it.

10 should have been lying: At 37, Maggie Gyllenhaal was considered too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man

Mona Lisa smile In an interview with the wrap, star Maggie Gyllenhaal revealed that she was left out of a film role because she was too old. The star said in part: “I am 37 years old and I was recently told that I was too old to play the lover of a man who was 55 years old. It was amazing to me.”

9 Song: Robert Pattinson Frequently song about his age to get film roles

Robert Pattinson may have starred in the Harry Potter films, but it was the Twilight franchise that put the star in the spotlight. Long before fame, Pattinson often lied about his age to land roles. It turns out that the star was lying about a few other things in the hope of getting film roles.

8 song: Rachel McAdams is said to shave a few years her age … just because she can

Rachel McAdams is a pretty big star and has portrayed some famous characters over the years. Thanks to her youthful appearance, the star even played as a teenager in her mid-twenties. It could explain why McAdams is said to be vague about their age. If we looked half as good as her, we would also lie about our age.

7 song: Rebel Wilson was accused of being younger than she really is

Comedian Rebel Wilson sued the publisher Bauer Media for articles alleging that they lied about their age and name, causing the star to lose film roles. According to PEOPLE, Wilson received millions in her defamation proceedings against Bauer Media. A girl can be how old she wants to be.

6 song: Carla Gugino said she was 14 years old to be cast in Troop Beverly Hills (she was actually 16 years old)

It is clear that it is common practice to lie about your age to get movie roles in Hollywood, and it is such a lie that Carla Gugino’s career has sparked. According to The Canyon News, the star admitted to lying about her age to get a role in the comedy Troop Beverly Hills. Gugino was 16 at the time, but claimed that she was 14.

5 Should have been lying: Rene Russo was dropped forever in favor of a younger person by Batman

Former model actress Rene Russo should have taken a leaf from Carla Gugino’s book and should have been lying about her age because the ageism problem in Hollywood is alive and well. When Val Kilmer took over Batman, Batman Forever released Russo in favor of the then younger actress Nicole Kidman.

4 song: Jessica Chastain will never say her age because she wants to play different roles

Like Rachel McAdams, Zero Dark Thirty star Jessica Chastain is deliberately vague about her actual age. In an interview with The Independent, the stunning redhead partially said, “I will never say my age because I am an actress and I want to play at a different age.” After all, age is just a number.

3 song: 30-year-old Whoopi Goldberg said she was 36 years old to take on the acting role

Whoopi Goldberg used to be young for show business, trying to increase her age by six years to look older, and ended up breaking out in The Color Purple. Sometimes a little white lie is enough to make it in showbiz.

2 song: 17-year-old Nicolas Cage said he was 18 years old to be occupied at Ridgemont High for fast times

Nicolas Cage may now be a big name in Hollywood, but that wasn’t always the case when the star was a young, fresh-faced man looking for his big chance. The 17-year-old Cage lied about his age to take the lead in fast times at Ridgemont High. Cage was caught up in the lie and played a subordinate role instead.

1 should have been lying: 32 years of Olivia Wilde lost her role in the Wolf of Wall Street to 22-year-old Margot Robbie

If you think Olivia Wilde too old for a role, it’s just absurd, but that’s exactly what happened to the star. By default, Wilde was only 32 when she was considered too old to play the 37-year-old Leonardo Dicaprio’s wife at The Wolf Of Wall Street.

