% MINIFYHTMLce551dd8e7c57171d8d78f72c137203911%

% MINIFYHTMLce551dd8e7c57171d8d78f72c137203912%

Eleven US soldiers were treated for concussions after Iranian missiles hit two Iraqi bases where servants were stationed, the army said Thursday, contrary to President Trump’s earlier statements that no Americans had been injured.

The attack on January 8 at bases near Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, was launched in retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, a high figure in the Iranian army, in a drone attack commissioned by Trump.

“While US servants were not killed in the Iranian attack on January 8 at Al Asad Air Base, several were treated for concussion symptoms of the explosion and are still being evaluated,” said Captain Bill Urban, spokesperson. of the Central Command of the United States. in a sentence.

% MINIFYHTMLce551dd8e7c57171d8d78f72c137203913%

% MINIFYHTMLce551dd8e7c57171d8d78f72c137203914%

In a speech, Trump said no American was injured during the strike, firing at least a dozen rockets.

“I am pleased to inform you that the American people must be extremely grateful and happy,” the president said on January 8. “No American was damaged last night by the attack by the Iranian regime.”

Captain Urban said the wounded troops were being taken to US military locations in Germany and Kuwait to undergo a review, and that “if deemed suitable for the service, servants are expected to return to Iraq.”

The lack of American deaths in the attacks was a relief for US officials who feared that killing General Suleimani could cause a greater regional conflict. By January 9, the day after the attack, both countries had publicly said they would reduce direct military action.

However, the death of the general and the subsequent rocket attack led to other events, including the accidental demolition of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran by the Iranian army, killing 176 people, and a resolution of the Iraqi parliament calling for deportation of foreign troops from the country.