11 best fishing sweaters for winter

One day off the coast of Ireland, a crew of fishermen looked around on a ship littered with salt and sea, stared deep into the cold, damp eyes and decided together: “We need a better sweater.”

At least we romantics at InsideHook think that the fisherman’s sweater was born. In reality, the Aran Jumpers, as they are called, come from the Aran Islands off the coast of Ireland. They were originally made in the early 20th century by fishermen and their wives who came from other parts of the British Isles to teach better fishing techniques. The women traditionally knitted a so-called Guernsey sweater. These sweaters only had knitting patterns on the yoke and were made of much finer wool.

The women had to adapt to the harsher island conditions on Aran and knitted the sweaters from thick, uncoated wool – which meant that the sweaters, although not as soft, were actually waterproof thanks to the lanolin (natural oils) remaining in the wool the lack of chafing. And don’t you know that waterproof clothing is great for fishermen? This is not so common with Lanonlin these days, but they still retain the definite multi-structure patterns that run symmetrically downward.

We are big fans of the fisherman’s sweater, mainly because of its ability to make the wearer look classy and robust at the same time. But also because they are damn cozy. To help you prepare for winter like a dock worker, here are 11 of our most popular fishing sweaters. Some may differ from the traditional definition, but we think that’s a good thing.

Finisterre Westray crew

American Trench Fisherman sweater made of super fine merino

L. L. Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

Outerknown Fisherman Sweater

J.Crew Unisex 1988 Cotton Rollneck ™ Sweater

Cos Chunky Mouline knit sweater

Cable knit sweater by Madewell Donegal

Classic ragg wool sweater, ribbed crew neck

Gap round neck knit sweater

Inis Meáin Celebration turtleneck made of merino wool with cable pattern

Orvis Cotton Submariner’s Sweater

This article was updated on January 17, 2020.

