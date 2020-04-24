11 books like Sally Rooney’s ‘The Normal People’ add to your reading list

With her debut novel Conversations with Friends Earning the Tagline “Slinger for the Snapchat”, Sally Rooney is the best-known author of the millennial generation. She had the praise of literary giants such as Zady Smith and celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, and it’s not hard to see why. You can’t help but get lost in her writing. Since her first onscreen adaptation is about to get underway, here are 11 books to read if you loved the ordinary people.

Normal People sketch the complicated relationship between Connell and Marianne as they move from their small hometown to the university’s wider world. The story of Marianne and Connell captured the imagination of so many people, was on a long list of the Man Booker Award for 2018. And according to The Bookeller, it was the UK’s most celebrated book of the year. Now a 12-part rendition of the novel will be broadcast on BBC One starting April 27, and will be fully launched on BBC Three the day before.

If all the renewed excitement of the regular people caused by the show, you wish you could enjoy the book over and over again, there are a ton of similar reads you should read. Here are 11 books to try if you like normal people.

1. Susan Choi’s “Workout Exercise”

David and Sarah, housed in the competitive environment of a 1980’s American performing arts school, fall first and foremost. It is unlike anything they have experienced before. However, their passion is not changed by anyone, especially not by their charismatic teacher, Mr Kingsley. A plot line that seems to simply bring the reader on a wild journey and will leave you wondering what’s wrong and false.

2. ‘The Study Circle’ by Harun Khan

Ishak is confident in his identity as Muslim and British alike. However, when he turns to newspapers and sees discussions with Asian sex gangs in the north and a European politician appears on TV discussing a final solution, he wonders if Britain will ever see him as he sees himself. On the seventeenth floor of the South London Council block, he interrogates the Koran with friends. However, after seeing a longtime friend Ishak exposed to a world of extremism, nationalism and British intelligence.

3. ‘American Marriage’ by Tyree Jones

American marriage won the Women’s Fiction Award in 2019 which is no wonder. The incredibly exciting novel tells the story of the young couple Celestial and Roy. They just got married, are in secure jobs and excited for the future ahead of you. That is until Roy was arrested and sentenced to twelve years for a crime that Celestial knows he did not commit. As time goes on she finds solace in his friend Andre, but when Roy’s sentence is reversed suddenly they have to pick up life where they left off.

4. ‘The Love Path’ by Alan de Botton

Alan de Botton is considered one of the leading philosophical voices in human relationships and relationships. The Love Path is his second novel. Instead of telling a fairy tale, he paints the amazingly complex picture of what modern relationships look like with the example of Rachia and Kirsten. Although they are in love, married and children De Botton emphasizes there is no way to end a relationship.

5. Meg Volitzer’s “interests.”

The interest follows six teenagers who meet at an arts summer camp. Initially they are interrelated by competition, societies, and common goals, but as they grow into middle age, their ways and life satisfaction levels fade. It turns out that not everyone can sustain the peak of that summer.

6. Bat Oliri’s ‘apartment’

Tippy has nowhere to live. She wants to stay in London, the city she loves, but her budget is small and she is desperate to stay away from her ex-boyfriend. Leon has one bedroom apartment but needs bed only during the day, while Tipi needs it at night. The couple concludes an agreement as members of a flat-bed apartment but never met. In communicating through letters in the fridge, everything goes well until they meet face to face.

7. ‘Weird Hotel’ by Aymar McBride

Strange Hotel deals with the intricate idea of ​​home. It follows the heroine of women as she travels from Prague to Oslo, Auckland to Austin, and stays in hotel rooms which are all without description. The places she visits only get an identity through the men she sometimes meets there and her feelings for them.

8. ‘Love Story for Confused Girls’ by Emma Morgan

Grace, Annie and Violet are all in love. They are just not entirely sure that they are with the person they are supposed to be. When there is so much emphasis on stability, finding one and fleeing to sunset, it can make the ups and downs of real life even more complicated. A love story for confused girls is about the mess and beauty of female friendships and first loves.

9. ‘Woman Is Not A Man’ by Atf Rom

Some things are meant to happen, or at least that’s what Daya’s family tells her. She is 18, lives in Brooklyn, and the process of introducing her to prospective prospective owners has begun. She doesn’t want to get married but grandparents don’t give her a choice. However, when a mysterious and mysterious woman’s secret note arrives, Dia begins to doubt everything she has been told about her past.

10. ‘Dreamers’ Theater’ by Polly Samson

It’s 1960 and it feels like the world is about to change. Life as Erica’s girl knows they are over already and she finds herself making her way to Greek Island Hydra with little more than a few notebooks. Sean sits in the Bohemian community run by writers Charmian Clift and George Johnston. While life in the commune seems peaceful, tensions are bubbling beneath the surface.

11. ‘Norwegian Tree’ by Rocky Murakami

Toro and Naoco are so different but something ties them together. Despite the intensity of their emotions, their relationship felt haunted by the death of their good friend years ago. While Toro settles into university life, Naoko struggles and she begins to retreat. Separated from Nokia, Toro finds solace and seduction in new friends.

If, after all, you still crave Sally Rooney, you can read her short story Color and Light in The New Yorker. And of course, there are always conversations with friends.