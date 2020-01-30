11 brilliant actors we’d like to see appear in EastEnders

Over the years, very famous people have set foot on Place Albert.

Hugh Bonneville, Robbie Williams, Emma Bunton and even Boris Johnson have all played in EastEnders at some point in their careers.

And as anything can happen in Walford, we have built a list of actors that we think would be excellent on the BBC soap opera.

EastEnders stories have included everything from murders, scandalous love stories, bizarre accidents (who can forget when Frank Butcher accidentally killed Tiffany Mitchell) as well as serious health problems and heartbreaking deaths.

While this is a fictional show, elements of real life can really touch the house, and of course, we love a bit of exciting drama among the residents of Walford.

So here are 11 brilliant actors – the men – whom we would certainly like to see appear in EastEnders.

Tom hardy

We love Tom Hardy. We love him even more because he’s Londoner

Tom Hardy is a superstar around the world, half (probably more) of whom probably has a crush on him.

From West London, Tom would suit a bad boy or a good neighbor – the guy reads bedtime stories for the BBC, after all. Stick it in overalls at Les Arches and see what happens (it will probably end up being pregnant by a member of the Mitchell family).

Idris Elba

Idris Elba would be welcome in Walford

Idris could literally play any role he wanted.

He made himself heard on social media about his take on the knife crime epidemic, so maybe that would be an exciting story for him.

Famous for his role as DCI John in the Luther television series, Idris could appear in Albert Square as a former police colleague of Jack Branning. And they have unfinished business. Ohh.

Taron Egerton



Taron Egerton would be a spectacular edition for EastEnders

Taron, winner of the Golden Globe, would fit perfectly into the Taylor family.

He could be Karen Taylor’s nephew and burst into the square dramatically to help cousin Keanu escape the murderous hands of Phil Mitchell. But not before you caught the eye of Callum Highway. Yes.

Dev patel

Dev Patel could be the last lothario among the female population of Walford

The Slumdog Millionaire star would fit anywhere in the soap, it would be just a pleasure to have it there, to be honest.

Let’s call him Kane, the new market inspector and patiently watch the romance between him and Kat Slater unfold before our eyes.

Michael Caine

Michael Caine is now the brother of Dot Cotton

Legend.

Michael Caine is now Richard Cotton, Dot’s long-lost brother. He has come to find his sister after learning of the death of his bestie Dr Legg and is ready to adopt the devious behavior of Sonia Fowler after having stolen £ 10,000 from Dot.

We can only dream.

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas would be a great edition for EastEnders

Unlucky in love, Whitney Dean has suffered from multiple failed relationship tears over the years, so enter Ryan Thomas.

He is the new love interest, named Jamie, for Whitney and the couple lives happily ever after … well somehow!

Jason Statham

Phil Mitchell’s lost brother?

Jason Statham is a long-lost half-brother of Grant and Phil Mitchell (on their father’s side) and is in Walford to assert his place in the family.

Of course, Sharon wants to go out with him since she was married to the two infamous brothers. We will call him Eddie Mitchell and Max Branning hates him.

Sanjeev bhaskar

Sanjeev Bhaskar would make a big edition at EastEnders

Among all the dramas on Albert Square, it is important to inject comedy into the intrigue.

Sanjeev Bhasker could arrive in Walford as hilarious best friend of Daniel Cook, played by Ade Edmondson.

Imagine these two on screen together? It would be a lot of fun.

Jude Law

Jude Law is a born and raised Londoner

Remember in The Holiday when Cameron Diaz opens the door to a drunk Jude law and his eyes sparkle? It was a heavenly moment.

We see it as the last crush seeking comfort in Albert Square after a failed marriage to a violent woman. He would become Billy Mitchell’s best friend and capture the heart of the nation. Again.

David Jason

Sir David Jason appearing in EastEnders would be magical

Who would not like to see David Jason take over a cockney role in the East End market?

He would become the hilarious perfect new owner of the laundromat with a lot of history involving one of the two residents – and the brother of former gangster Johnny Allen who made him Ruby’s uncle.

As an icon of British television, it would be magic to see David on our screens making us laugh while watching our favorite soap.

Michael Dapaah

Michael Dapaah would be great at EastEnders

Also known as “Big Shaq,” Michael is an actor, rapper, and comedian from Croydon and is absolutely entertaining.

Since Keanu Taylor is not there, we think the Taylor / Baker family needs a new leader in their clan, so enter Markus – Mitch’s eldest son.

He will save Chantelle from her abusive husband, keep Keegan online and help pay the bills for Karen’s household.

.