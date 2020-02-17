[11-calendar-year-old-boy-found-right-after-going-missing-columbia]

Shut

A 11-calendar year-aged boy was properly found hours after he went missing in Columbia, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon.

Jaydin Lee Phillips was found close to 4: 30 p.m., in accordance to a Facebook submit from the Columbia Law enforcement Section.

Jaydin was documented as missing previously in the day immediately after he ran absent from his mothers and fathers in the parking good deal of a Greenback Normal on Bear Creek Pike and into a wooded location powering the shop, claimed law enforcement.

