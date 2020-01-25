11 Chicago restaurants that offer plant foods that don’t shit

That’ll fill you up, we swear

Bad hunter

Earlier this month, we forecast that plant-based diets will be the biggest health trend in 2020.

To clarify: Plant-based is not as comprehensive as vegetarianism or veganism. Rather, it is an obligation to eat a largely omnivorous diet and at the same time make room for lean meat and fish from time to time.

Probably about half of you are considering closing this window because you don’t like it in any way, but rather let us listen. Eating plants doesn’t have to mean giving up taste. It doesn’t mean just eating processed meat substitutes like Beyond Meat or the Impossible Burger. There are many creative dishes made by the best Chicago chefs. You just need to know where to look.

Whether you’re sticking to a vegetarian or vegan diet, or just want to trade more meatless dishes, the following places are solid places to find desirable plant-based dishes.

Clever rabbit

2015 W. Division St.

What you eat: Regardless of your preferred diet, you must enjoy a meal here. Start with the sourdough toast with local mushrooms, crispy Brun Uusto cheese and charred shallots. Another must is the umami-rich Brussels sprouts with smoked tofu, apple and Thai chilli. The larger plates include a cauliflower masala dosa with coconut chutney and an addictive, creamy mint-coriander sauce.

Bad hunter

802 W. Randolph St.

What you eat: The name says it all – there are all kinds of vegetables here. Try the fried green apples with candied almonds, spicy apple sauce and tarragon or the burrata with candied turnip. The outstanding butter dumplings are a must, as are the crispy Togarashi carrots with takoyaki sauce, smoked coconut and sorrel.

ALTHEA

700 N. Michigan Ave.

What you eat: Presentation is as important as taste in Chef Matthew Kenney’s ALTHEA. This upscale restaurant on the Gold Coast on Saks Fifth Avenue is known for its vegan, upscale cuisine. Try the colorful kimchi dumplings with cashew cheese and ginger foam or the Barbacoa taco, which trades in maitake and oyster mushrooms. Larger dishes such as the coconut curry risotto with roasted gourd and mint-coriander chutney ensure a strong feast for the palate.

Mon Ami Gabi

2300 N. Lincoln Park West

What you eat: While Mon Ami Gabi is known for his classic French cuisine, that doesn’t mean that there are no modern vegetable dishes. Start with the chopped root vegetable salad with imported feta and combine it with the spiced cauliflower steak & fries with olive tapenade and lemon vinaigrette. The cavatelli with wild mushrooms, confit celery root, truffle butter, canned lemon and imported cheese are another good starter.

Leña Brava

900 W. Randolph St.

What you eat: A seafood restaurant may not be the first place to remember for plant-based dishes, but chef Rick Bayless proves there’s something for everyone. Order pineapple, goat cheese and macha aguachile with grilled pineapple, orange-lime broth, goat cheese, spicy hazelnut salsa macha and onions. The garlic tamal with black garlic pasilla salsa, kale, black beans and winter vegetables is also child’s play. Don’t forget the vegetable sides like salt-baked celery root with smoked sesame cream, cipollini and onion confit or the roasted rainbow carrots with sweet ancho chilli and coffee glaze together with a pecan-panko crunch.

Galit

2429 N. Lincoln Ave.

What you eat: Chef Zach Engel’s Mediterranean menu features a range of vegetarian dishes that can be combined into a hearty menu. The falafel with mango labneh and hummus with Herby Tahina are a must, as are the Salatim (salads), which are served with homemade pita pillows. Shawarma spice potatoes and cumin-orange carrots with creamy feta and crispy hazelnut dukkah complete some of the best vegetarian options on the menu.

Pub Royale

2049 W. St. Division

What you eat: The Indian pub menu at Pub Royale is flavorful and they recently added new dishes to their brunch menu. Try the confit potato cake with curry potatoes, carrot puree, charred peppers, fried eggs and Shishito Hollandaise or classics such as Gobi Manchurian (baked and fried cauliflower), Spicy Chana Masala and aubergine biryani.

The table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oakbrook, IL

What you eat: Chef Bill Kim is at the forefront at this Crate & Barrel store in Oakbrook. The daily menu includes vegetarian dishes such as a mushroom fricass with white corn grits, Brussels sprouts and truffle oil, a hummus tartine and a quinoa lentil poke. Are you hungry? Opt for the Deep Dish Cauliflower Lasagna.

Flora and fauna

11 W. Illinois St.

What you eat: Explore the flora in this globally inspired River North restaurant. We recommend the green papaya noodles Elote Cakes and Dan Dan, which are topped with grated jackfruit. Winter pumpkin dumplings with plantains and tofu are another delicious option based on plants.

Lula Cafe

2537 N. Kedzie Ave.

What you eat: The Lula Cafe was a pioneer of “farm-to-table” and “veg-forward” cooking before it became the norm. On the evening menu by chef Jason Hammel you will find changing dishes such as a French Sunchoke onion soup with fermented apples, White Sweet Potato Gnudi with king trumpet mushrooms and palm hearts or chestnut croquettes with quince yoghurt. You can also order a six-course meal with a vegetarian sample.

Pacific Standard Time

141 W. Erie St.

What you eat: The vegetable portion of the Pacific Standard Time menu and the relaxed ambience will make you dream. Small plates such as wood-roasted sweet potatoes with zhoug, pickled dates, jalapeño and pepitas and ricotta dumplings with sauerkraut and dill vinaigrette can be combined with larger plates such as a dandelion pizza or PST’s typical wood-fired pita and fried eggplants.