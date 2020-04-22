11 erotic movies from the 2000s that every woman should watch

There is a difference between sexy movies and erotic movies. It’s a small difference, almost indistinguishable, but it’s definitely there. Especially in movies that came out in the 2000s, when the definition of sexy has expanded from being a man and a woman who have passionate sex to anything imaginable. These modern erotic films that came out of 2000 focus on our fantasies, bringing to life the images of our vibrant selves that we might prefer not to reveal but have no problem watching behind closed doors.

For many erotica is one step away from being pornography. For others, it’s Zedd’s artificial cousin. The Last Tango in Paris is an erotic film starring Marlon Brando and directed by art house writer Bernardo Bertolucci who uses butter in ways I’ll never forget. The same can be said for about 9 1/2 weeks with Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke and their ice cube filled. But no matter how well known these films were, it was fifty shades of gray that managed to bring bondage, surrender and sadomasochism to the mainstream audience. It shows how far we have come.

Some of the sexiest movies of the early 2000s are no longer considered “dirty”. They are now just a step above sexy. Most importantly, you don’t have to drive behind some black curtain: you can stream them on the net.

1. Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

Before Mozart was in the jungle, Gael García Bernal was just a teenage boy who started out with his friend. Of course that road trip will become his sexual awakening with a mysterious older woman and his girlfriend, played by Diego Luna. That scene at the hotel may be short – 30 seconds or so – but those who don’t forget it won’t forget.

Stream it on Netflix

2. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Universal YouTube Movies

This David Lynch thriller will find you on the edge of your seat, which isn’t much of a surprise – there are a lot of weird and occasionally horrifying pictures to go around. But Mulholland Drive also gives us one of the loveliest love scenes filmed in the most beautiful way ever. Yes, from the guy who made Twin Peaks.

Hire it on iTunes

3. Secretary (2002)

Classic Movieclips YouTube trailers

Although it may have come out 13 years ago Fifty Shades of Gray, this BDSM movie feels much more modern. Perhaps because Maggie Gyllenhall’s character seems very much in control of the pleasure she seeks, even if it allows James Spader to control her. It does not make this sexual fantasy a taboo, but something universal.

Hire it on Amazon

4. The Dreamers (2003)

YouTube recorded video company

This Bernardo Bartolucci movie is not as iconic as the last tango in Paris, but the Italian director certainly does not cringe at the sexiness or the sexiness. Yes, we are talking specifically about this trio. In fact, if the rated version of R for this movie, which tells the story of an American college student in Paris who gets in trouble with a loving duo and a weird and loving movie, doesn’t really do it for you, there’s an NC-17 version to see a lot more of Michael Pete and Eva Green . So much more.

Watch Amazon

5. The Notebook (2004)

You may ask, “How can anything written by Nicholas Sparks be erotic?” And the truth is: only when it is in the hands of Nicholas Cassavets, that turns this speaker into something that will make Sparks readers blush. This movie is romantic, but that moment when Gosling and Rachel McAdams kiss in the rain, take it further. Their passion is palpable, and we waited over an hour to see it come to fruition. It’s also so wrong – she’s going to get married! – But it just seems like it feels so right.

Hire it on Amazon

6. Closer (2004)

Classic Movieclips YouTube trailers

There’s a lot of sex in this Mike Nichols movie, most of which feels pretty dirty, because it’s just so emotionally raw. However, the most erotic scene in closing does not include sex at all. It’s watching Natalie Portman Ellis – a very pink Bob stripper – tease Clive Owen in the fun room, playing with both his heart and his libido. It’s cruel, it’s sexy and it’s memorable.

Stream it on HBO

7. Match Point (2005)

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rice Myers have so much passion in this movie that they are destroying apartments because of it. There’s something so wrong about what they do to their spouses, but it’s hard to look away when they get steamy in the rain and tear each other’s clothes apart. What can I say, damn a moral compass.

Stream it on HBO

8. Atonement (2007)

Some will remember this Kira Knightley movie as being a silly British Oscar nominee for what could happen when someone says a lie. But that scene in the library between Knightley and James McAvoy will make your heart beat as loudly as that sweet clock that seems to keep time with their groaning and heavy breathing.

Stream it on Hollow

9. Love and other drugs (2010)

20th Century Fox YouTube

This Jake Gyllenhall Van Hathaway movie is a transcriber about what it means to love someone sick when in good health. But it starts as a sexy trap that shows these two getting it almost everywhere. That’s the part you should watch … and then maybe turn it off before something sad happens.

Hire it on Amazon

10. Blue Valentine (2010)

Classic Movieclips YouTube trailers

This movie is definitely not for the faint of heart, as it covers the last moments of marriage, flashing back and forth between the present and the past, when a couple – played by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling – was young, beautiful and in love. But in that scene where Gosling delights Williams in the shower (the one that received the NC-17 movie rating) you can’t help but feel irritated and maybe a little sad because of his recent intimacy experience.

Stream it on Netflix

11. Carol (2015)

Movieclips YouTube Trailers

Todd Haines’s beautifully filmed drama focuses on the relationship between Carol Ayrd (Kate Blanchett) and Thris Blivett (Ronnie Mara). The fence in the 1950s No one was very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​two women having an affair, which this film deals with without being heavy-handed. Haynes also gives the world one of the sweetest and most sexy love scenes between two women. It was not played to be risky, but tasteful – to show two women passionately, to enjoy one another’s bodies, which it is hard not to enjoy while watching.

Hire it on Amazon

Movies like The Last Tango in Paris feel like another generation’s erotica, which means it’s time to update the canon. These 11 movies are what women of this millennium want from their erotic movies.