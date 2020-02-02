11 essential beauty products to shine all winter

Snuggling up all season seems definitely tempting, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun in style! Winter can play not so fun games with your skin, so keeping an eye on your humidity and the ingredients you use in your skin care routine is a must to keep your skin healthy, nourished and plumped up all season. In terms of makeup, there is a tendency to opt for darker and more earthy hues, but who said that we could not play with glitter, colors and shine? It doesn’t matter if you are a makeup fan, a skin care enthusiast, or both, we have put together a must list for the season so that cloudy winter days become bright and rosy.

ColourPop – Star Crossed Vault

If there is one brand that knows pigments, it is ColourPop, and with this eyeliner vault, you will have endless options to add a touch of color to your makeup at any time in the blink of an eye. – see what I did there? With shades that adapt to each season, this set includes the ultra pigmented and colored cream gel liners from ColourPop, which are the brand’s bestsellers. This exclusive limited edition kit includes five new shades and seven of their all-time bestsellers, so basically the best of the best for your hands – and your eyes.

Kaja – Beauty Bento

Eyeshadow lovers, rejoice! These are definitely a treat for you. Discover Kaja’s Beauty Bento, a stacked, creamy powder eyeshadow, in trios of mirrors or combinations of matt and shimmering shades. These bite-sized stacks – compatible with AKA travel – are so creamy that you can apply eyeshadow with a brush or your fingers, making them the perfect buddy for a quick, easy and quick look.

Mediheal – Hydro Advanced Capsule Hydration Treatment

Two in one products always add fun to your skincare routine. When your skin is dull, dry or dehydrated, this two-step, high-impact moisture recovery treatment will come to the rescue. The first step is a biocellulose facial mask that exfoliates to get rid of surface dryness and moisture blocking build-up, while deeply hydrating your skin. The second step – the capsule activator – delivers an infusion of ceramide NP, a lipid that seals in hydration for immediate and lasting hydration so that your skin stays plumped up all day.

Banila Co. Clean it Zero (Marble Edition)

If we are to talk about bestsellers, we cannot leave Clean it Zero out of the conversation. Undoubtedly one of the most popular oil cleansers on the market, this balm is not only extremely powerful – it will remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup – but also cleanses without stripping your skin of its natural oils. The best part? Its texture is so soft and smooth that you will become a fan of it at the first try.

Glow Recipe – Watermelon Glow Lipstick

Glow Recipe is entering the New Year with a new member of the watermelon family, and it’s really brilliant. Lips and winter are not good friends, so trying to keep them smooth and hydrated is sometimes a difficult task. Glow Recipe’s watermelon glow lipstick will not only help you with these issues, but it will also add a soft shade to your lips. But it’s not that. This lippie treatment has a unique balm scrub formula that gently exfoliates and hydrates, while adding a touch of pink tint unique to all skin tones.

Yep – Super Dry Shampoo

Let’s all be real here. Raise your virtual hand if you can’t live without dry shampoo (raising mine now). The thing is, it’s hard to find one that doesn’t leave your hair crunchy, heavy or with white patches … or it was difficult until Yep appeared. This uber absorbent dry shampoo detoxifies and increases the volume of your hair on days when washing your hair is not a super tempting idea. This is a powerful formula that will keep your hair light and oil-free when you need it most.

AKOCO – Etude House Tom & Jerry Collection

AKOCO wanted to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rat with great nostalgia. Well … they must have done it. One of the latest curations on the website is Study House’s Tom & Jerry Lucky Together collection, and as you’ve probably already concluded, it’s inspired by the 90s cartoon. Now, because all of this is about rats, the curation focuses on Jerry – sorry Tom, maybe next time – and you’ll find everything from lip tints to makeup sponges, primers and moisturizers. An essential collection if you ask me.

The ordinary – AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling

Do it for the health of your skin – and maybe a little for Instagram. It’s one of The Ordinary’s most popular products for a reason (and I assure you, it’s not blood). The AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution is a 10-minute exfoliating facial. Yes, that’s all you need, 10 minutes. This solution gently and deeply exfoliates your skin for an improved skin radiance and a better appearance of skin texture! It looks and maybe it’s scary, but it’s not at all! Your skin will be calm, smooth and radiant after use.

I Dew Care – Namaste Kitten cleaner

Keeping your skin clean is a must 365, but during the winter, you need to make sure that your cleanser doesn’t remove moisture from your skin, because it already has to fight the dryness of the season. That’s why IDC Namaste Kitten Cleaner – containing Cannabis Sativa seed oil – is a great addition to your winter routine. This bright green balancing cleanser transforms into a rich, white foam to help clarify skin prone to imperfections without stripping it, AKA is hydrating. The best part? It’s 100% cruelty-free!

KRAVE Beauty

To be honest, Krave Beauty is what skin care dreams are made of. If you are starting a new skin care routine, have to hit reset your old one, or are looking for new products to add some balance to your routine, Krave will definitely have the answer. The brand – founded by beauty influencer Liah Yoo – was created to tackle the ineffective but conventional skin care routine that trained you to apply more than you need, and let me tell you , it reaches its goal 100%. If your skin feels sensitive or if you feel lost in the face of what your skin really needs, Krave can be a great place to – as they say – press reset

elf. Cosmetics – Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

Ahhh sparkles. Nobody told me when I grew up that I would become so fond of glitter, but here I am, unable to live without it. Are you looking for a simple and economical way to add a little to your life? elf. Cosmetics supports you. These one-shot liquid glitter eye shadows are not only beautiful, but also comfortable to wear, because the gel-based formula dries quickly and doesn’t feel sticky. The best thing is that you can decide the intensity of your shade by adding more or less layers! A must see.

