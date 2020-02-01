11 exciting restaurants open in London in February

London is probably best described as a crucible.

And this is at least partially due to all the great chefs cooking delicious meals from the best cuisines in the world.

But just like a melting pot, catering can really increase the heat in the kitchen and other restaurants are falling.

But London never fails to offer even bigger and more delicious options by replacing them. And that means there are options being opened in February 2020.

hoppers

This Sri Lankan chain representing the Indian Ocean island is doing so well that it is opening its new and largest branch.

The chain does not stick to the old, but offers a menu tailored to the new location of King’s Cross.

Spicy dishes will be served from February 11.

Who could say no to the food of this beautiful island

(Image: Mischief PR)

the Cour à Go ods way

Everyone knows that the game has changed and we are all looking for places that offer something very special.

Now that we can get good food delivered to our door fairly quickly, we want options when we go out to restaurants.

And we want it all to be a truly social experience.

In this case, dining halls are gaining popularity, and the latter includes Temple of Seitan vegan gamechangers and British tapas.

The restaurant also opens on February 20 at King’s Cross.

Dominique Ansel Treehouse

The people behind the coconut bring something completely new to the pastry game.

An almost guaranteed level of obsession with perfection has allowed New York baker Dominique Ansel to build a new restaurant concept in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, Covent Garden.

Opening at Floral Street on February 7.

(Image: Getty Images)

Padella

A trip to the Borough Market in recent years has not been made without the weak optimism that the queue for Padella could be short and that you can head.

As a concept and in its execution, Padella is unequaled in any other pasta place.

And a new location in Shoreditch will finally open on Phipp Street later in February.

Zia Lucia

Inner London may have already shown its love for this pizzeria.

But now they’re competing in the city, opening with half-price deals for the smooth launch of the first week on Piazza Walk, Aldgate East.

In addition to traditional Italian pizzas, there are excellent authentic entrees and accompaniments.

Bobo Social

Sometimes all that a neighborhood needs is a good restaurant.

Thus, one of the new districts of London announced the opening of the last place of Bobo Socials.

Signature burgers and drinks could be yours starting February 10 on Sayer Street.

Megan at the sorting office

The dog friend chain has been successful in West and South West London.

Now North East London is in sight with a new location at Esther Anne Place, Islington which opens on Valentine’s Day.

Expect long queues for brunch.

Boss Cave à Manger

No matter how much the culinary scene changes, the authentic French bistro always commands respect.

A cuisine based on an obsessive attention to detail in taste, the brasserie is the latest wine bar of a change that started in Kentish Town.

The restaurant will open at Backstock Road, Highbury in February.

chuku’s

Nigerian cuisine, especially where you have large African communities like Tottenham, has long waited for its time in the sun.

The kitchen is already making its mark on the market.

Now, this new restaurant on Tottenham High Road will try to make Nigerian tapas the next little Indian plates from February 20.

Mozzasando

Sandwiches are serious business now.

Meal deals will not be enough for some, especially Chelsea residents who now have access to gourmet sandos from the great restaurateur Alan Yau.

The Milanese restaurant on Draycott Avenue opens in February.

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Its rose-lit branch in Baker Street is always crowded late at night and its reputation is fierce.

But a new branch in Soho puts him on the ground with vicious competitors on the London pizza scene.

We will find out how it will behave next month when it opens in Old Compton Street

.