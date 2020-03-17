11 factors why James Milner is the king of Twitter and Instagram as Liverpool star rations tea baggage throughout coronavirus lockdown

During these challenging times, laughter is required more than ever.

The coronavirus outbreak has correctly set everyone’s lifetime on hold and that contains Premier League footballers.

On the other hand, Liverpool stars Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner brightened up our weekends by offering us an insight into what they’re undertaking although in isolation.

AFP or licensors

Milner has proved on social media time and yet again that he’s far from boring

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s popstar girlfriend Perrie Edwards posted a video of them dancing up some stairs of his house and his teammate responded with an absolute gem of his possess.

Milner, who has produced a standing for getting enthusiastic about the mundane largely thanks to the fantastic ‘Boring James Milner’ Twitter account, posted a video clip of him rationing his tea bags which had fans in hysterics.

This is rarely the initial time the ‘Yorkshire Figo’ has acquired us all laughing on social media though.

talkSPORT.com has decided to look again on Milner’s ideal bits off the pitch.

So, as effectively as his tea bag rationing antics, in this article are 11 factors why the ex-Leeds United male would gain the Ballon d’Or for social media posts.

Jamie O’Hara indicates the finest way to end Premier League period amid coronavirus outbreak – Liverpool should be champions

The to start with tweet

It was a strong start out for Milner who got us all laughing in his quite 1st tweet back in March 2018.

The ‘Boring James Milner’ account has a great number of references to the midfielder expending his evenings executing the ironing and the serious Milner has plainly taken the jokes in his stride!

Easter enjoyment day

Die hard Milner followers will look at last weekend’s movie to what he did at Easter two many years back exactly where he counted all his mini eggs, colour coded them and produced certain there was an equal sum of each individual color for superior measure…

The race is on

Who knew races to tie your shoe laces have been even a matter? Very well, they are according to Milner.

A photo of both of those him and referee Michael Oliver was taken through Liverpool’s Merseyside derby at Everton in April 2018 and Milner made a decision to incorporate extra to the seemingly not extremely entertaining photo with the hilarious caption of “Double knot races are by no means tedious!”

Logo remover

It’s never ever a fantastic time to score an possess intention but you can often chortle about it if your group wins the sport, or in Milner’s case you nevertheless makes it to the Champions League final.

Liverpool were primary their 2nd leg in Roma when Milner scored a comical possess aim as Dejan Lovren fired straight into his experience and the ball dropped into the internet.

Milner observed the funny aspect of it later on with this hilarious caption suggesting he needed the Champions League brand taken off from his experience!

Get that suncream on

Teammate Andy Robertson is often on the conclusion of a Milner joke and arguably the greatest just one arrived when the Scot was rinsed by Milner in May possibly 2018.

On Instagram, Milner posted a picture of a topless Robertson in the sunlight alongside a photo of some drumstick squashies sweets, which experienced an uncanny resemblance to how Scotland captain Robertson’s skin goes when he’s uncovered to the warmth.

The extremely hard position?

We suspect Milner is not terribly employed to sporting make-up but he had a pretty witty concept for his lovers when tweeting a picture of a make-up artist implementing it on his confront in February 2019.

But lovers may experience he’s accomplishing himself a disservice by suggesting the girl had the ‘hardest work in the world’ by putting make-up on him.

It is Ok, Sadio

An uncomfortable feud among Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah broke out before this time with the Senegal intercontinental dropping it with the ‘Egyptian King’ for not passing the ball to him for the duration of a earn towards Burnley.

Mane slice an animated determine shortly just after becoming substituted but Milner was on hand to relieve the rigidity with a genius publish that noticed him pictured future to Mane though the complete issue was going on…

VAR dig

Apart from coronavirus, VAR has been the greatest negative of this season.

Movie Assistant Referees have been mocked by numerous and of system Milner was going to have a dig himself, providing a reference to a fixture a handful of weeks earlier exactly where teammate Roberto Firmino experienced a aim not presented mainly because he was offside by a mere armpit’s size.

Xmas message

We have no true clarification for why this is so humorous but just appear at the way Milner stands there next to the snowman!

‘Origi assist’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s wife not long ago gave birth to their 3rd youngster, and it by the way came 9 months just after the Reds’ impressive win around Barcelona in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Divock Origi was one particular of the heroes on the evening, scoring two plans in the 4- win and Milner credited the Belgian striker with the ‘assist’ for Henderson’s son coming into the environment.

Here’s hoping Milner keeps on cracking the gags on social media – we require him now far more than ever just before!