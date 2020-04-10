11 foods that can be dangerous to reheat in the microwave

Great to have food left when you go out to eat or when you cook at home, and most of us just put it in the microwave without thinking much. There are a number of foods that should not be heated in the microwave, as they may make you sick. Even if you manage to be fine so far, knowing the future is coming that you will not dispute the toilet.

“Eating leftovers can be a healthy, cost-effective way to get the most out of your food,” says Brigitte Zeitlin, Dr. Email. “But there are some foods that can be dangerous for re-heating, especially if they haven’t been stored properly (in a sealed container and at the right temperatures) before.”

For many of these foods, not only is the microwave a problem, but the temperature changes that happen when you leave them outside and then re-heat it. Either way, you are safer than sorry. The next time you want to eat what’s left in the refrigerator, you should be careful and avoid reheating these 11 foods in the microwave, as they can harm your health or your microwave.

1. Potatoes

“Potatoes can lead to a state of food while reheating them if they were allowed to cool at room temperature after they were first cooked,” says Zeitlin. “By allowing it to cool down at room temperature, a bacterium called botulism can grow, so it’s better to cool your potatoes directly after cooking if you don’t intend to consume right away.” However, reheating them after cooling in the refrigerator will help avoid these issues.

2. Chicken

It’s okay to heat chicken once if it’s cold, but be careful putting it in the microwave unless you’re sure it can cook evenly throughout. “The inside should be warm in the pipe,” says Zeitlin. Microwave waves can sometimes cook food unevenly, which means there can still be bacteria on the chicken if it is not cooked well. This is also true for microwave ovens in most meats like pork or beef.

3. Rice

If your rice is left at room temperature, it can contain bacteria spores that can proliferate and cause food poisoning, the National Health Service (NHS) said. In a microwave machine it will not kill the bacteria, so you should eat your rice bowl in one sitting. However, like most foods, if you refrigerate the rice immediately after cooking, it will be safer to heat it afterwards.

4. Mushrooms

“Mushrooms are another vegetable that should not be heated,” says Zeitlin. “Mushrooms can cause upset stomach when reheating their micronutrients. So again, you better finish your mushrooms for the first time.” Like other produce, bacteria can grow on fungi if they are not left at room temperature. Once you’ve cleaned your blinds, be sure to put them in the fridge to make it safer if you need to heat them later.

5. Oil

According to Livestrong, according to Livestrong, all oils are capable of withstanding different heat levels, but if you go beyond this party, they produce toxic fumes and dangerous substances called free radicals. In addition, oils lack the polarity of water that makes the oil hard or dangerous for the microwave. It is best to avoid reheating oily food in the microwave, as they may overheat and burn.

6. Breast milk

If you have a baby, avoid heating any breast milk in the microwave, as studies have shown that microwave heats baby milk and food unevenly. This can cause “hot spots” that can burn your baby’s mouth and throat, according to the FDA. “Make a mistake on the safe side and heat any ‘milk’ you feed your baby in a hot tub on the stove,” says Susie Garcia, RDN in an email.

7. Grapes

If you hoped that microwave-powered grapes could somehow produce raisins, you would end up with something significantly less edible. In 2014, Australian physicist Stephen Bosey showed how plasma grapes can be produced from microwaves. However, this can ruin your microwave. When you turn on your microwave when it is empty or nearly empty, the impregnated radiation can cause damage.

8. Water

If you’ve heard urban legends about “exploding” water in the microwave, there’s a hint of truth (even if excessive) about the story. As Samsung points out in frequently asked questions about products, water can “warm up” in the microwave. If you microwave water in a smooth vessel, like a glass, it does not give bubbles formed from the friction of the water molecule a place to form. So, the water may heat beyond the boiling point, also called superheating. To safely heat a glass of water in the microwave, add a wooden skewer or bamboo chopsticks in the water so it will give the bubbles a place to stick.

9. Seafood

Seafood food safety is slightly more delicate than other foods. According to the FDA, if your hot seafood does not stay at room temperature for more than two hours, harmful bacteria can form and cause food poisoning. If you choose to microwave your leftover fruit, you want to make sure it is well-warmed and not seated too long to prevent infection.

10. Spicy peppers

While the peppers themselves remain intact, hot peppers in the microwave can release capsaicin, the active ingredient that makes the peppers spicy. When you open the microwave door, this released capsaicin can cause burns to your eyes, nose and throat. If you’ve ever used hot water to wash a dish that has hot sauce, you know the familiar feeling of the spicy steam that stings your nose.

11. Some vegans like carrots and kale

If you’ve ever tried to make kale chips in the microwave, you might have noticed that it will start to ignite or cause the microwave to shut down completely. This spark, as USDA explains, is called “rainbows.” This usually happens when you put metal into the microwave. However, with vegetables like kale and carrots, the minerals in the soil they grow can cause a slight sparkle. As long as you catch it quickly, a rainbow won’t damage your microwave or make your food completely inedible.

Generally, when reheating or reheating foods, make sure they cook at high temperatures, and do not eat leftovers left over three days to ensure food is still safe to eat and no bacteria or mold is present.

Experts:

Susie Garcia, a formal dietitian and nutritionist

Brigitte Zeitlin, Registered Dietitian