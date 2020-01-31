11 future SUVs worth waiting for (and 4 that must be completely ignored)

The SUV segment is getting denser as automakers are throwing sedans, hatchbacks, and even sports cars overboard to make room for more family-oriented vehicles. Crossovers and SUVs appear to be the cars of the future, and research and development teams from all major manufacturers are now investing a lot of money in these larger vehicles.

SUV fans will have a lot to offer in the coming years. Italian companies like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and possibly even Maserati take part in the action. Old believers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes step up their game. Brands that have long since passed away, such as the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, are also making a comeback.

But it’s not all good news – with a crowded market, higher prices, fiercer competition, and simply too many options to choose from.

Here are 11 SUVs to wait for, and 4 you should probably ignore completely.

15 It pays to wait: BMW Alpina XB7 (2020)

via demotix

BMW’s performance brand, Alpina, will launch the XB7 SUV later this year. The prototype was spied on with three rows, quad exhaust tips and multi-spoke wheels, which gave it a nice, luxurious look. Under the hood, it is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 with two turbochargers, which has a conservative output of 600 hp and a torque of 590 lb-ft! This makes the BMW X7 M50i the hottest SUV in the BMW stable.

14 It’s worth waiting: Aston Martin DBX (2020)

via SlashGear

Most people can’t wait to wait for Aston Martin’s first SUV, the DBX, which is already in pre-production. From the first half of this year, this performance-oriented SUV with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 542 hp from Mercedes will debut. It will have a top speed of 181 mph and a time of 4.5 seconds between 0 and 60 mph. The only downside is that it will cost around $ 190,000.

13 It pays to wait: Audi E-Tron S (summer 2020)

via The Drive

The Audi eTron EV SUV will soon receive a hotter version, the “S” version, which has a revised drive train and a three-engine design (instead of the two standard models). It is estimated that the output will be increased to 500 or 550 hp. The first purely electric SUV from Audi was sighted at the Nürburgring at the end of last year, and the Sportback is expected to be delivered in North America in summer 2020. It starts at just over $ 80,000.

12 It pays to wait: Audi RS Q8 (2020)

via motor1

The Audi RS Q8 is currently the fastest SUV on the 16.12-mile circuit at the Nürburgring. He set a time of 42.253 seconds in 2019. So we can’t wait to see the new version! There will likely be a hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 591 horsepower. The car and driver said the hyper SUV was “like a Lamborghini Urus minus the bull”. They also said that the RS Q8 was absolutely worth the wait and that it looked better than its stable mates.

11 worth the wait: BMW X6 M (spring 2020)

via motor1

With the BMW X5 M on the way, it makes sense that an X6 M is also in the works. The stronger, larger brand coupe looks more elegant, although it offers less cargo space than the X5 M. Thanks to its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, the SUV delivers 600 hp (or 617 hp from the competition model). The 3.8 second time from 0 to 60 mph is great, although the price of $ 108,000 is a bit steep. But that’s exactly what you get for performance and luxury.

10 It’s worth waiting for: Chevrolet Tahoe (2021)

about MotorTrend

The next generation of the big Chevy Tahoe SUV is on its way to the dealership. It may have big changes in design, maybe not – but what it will have is independent rear suspension that makes driving more comfortable. For a three-row, affordable full-size SUV with a variety of safety features and two 12.6-inch seat displays, the 2021 Tahoe might impress us.

9 Waiting for: Ford Bronco (2021)

about Truck Trend

Most people are excited about the new Ford “Baby Bronco”, but we’re more interested in the next generation large format Bronco. This is a legendary brand that Ford is bringing back to us, and rumors of its return have been around for decades. This could help the brand to significantly increase sales. In addition to the Bronco, Ford’s Wayne, Michigan facility is also building a new ranger that is expected to be available in 2021.

8 Waiting for: Ford Mustang Mach-E (2021)

about consumer reports

One of the most polarizing but hottest SUVs on everyone’s lips is the Mustang-based Mach e-electric SUV, which will be available at the end of this year. Ford killed most of its sedans and hatchbacks and replaced them with crossovers and SUVs like the Mach-E. Mustang purists may hate it, but the high-profile EV has excited others with a range of 270 to 330 miles, 282 hp, and a “First Edition” starting price of $ 59,900.

7 It’s worth waiting for: Ferrari Purosangue (2022 Likely)

about MAutomotive

Since apparently every other exotic Italian company joins the SUV game, it makes sense that Ferrari wants a piece of the cake. The Ferrari Purosangue, which shares a platform with the GTC4Lusso, will likely have either a Turbo V8 or a powerful Ferrari V12 engine with 600 HP and more (against the Lambo Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Aston Martin DBX) , Unfortunately, it will likely start at around $ 350,000.

6 Worth the wait: Genesis GV80 (2021)

via motor1

The EV brand Genesis has finally launched a premium SUV that can hold its own in the extremely well-filled EV SUV segment. The GV80 will have a chiseled, cute design, a powertrain shared with the G80 sedan (which is either a 3.8-liter V6, a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, or a 5.0 -Liter-V8 means) and most of all it will be crazy technologies like driver assistance functions, autonomous driving, pedestrian detection and more. The GV80 was launched in South Korea in January 2020, and sales in North America are expected to begin soon.

5 worth the wait: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (autumn 2020)

via motor1

One of the most anticipated luxury SUVs comes from a company that killed him in the SUV game: Mercedes-Benz. Another plus is the cooperation with Maybach. Priced well over $ 200,000, this will be expensive, but the GLS 600 4Matic is likely to be worth it. It will be the most expensive new car built in the U.S., but it will have 550 horses under the hood, an incredible interior that deserves the price, and a simply stunning body style.

4 Ignore: Audi RS Q3 (2020)

about MotorTrend

Taking into account all the cool Audi SUVs that will soon come on the market, the smooth RS Q3 does not appear particularly. It won’t be as powerful or spacious or luxurious as the RS Q8 with 400 to 414 hp from a 2.5 liter in-line turbo engine. The body design is aggressive enough, but like the 300-hp SUV SQ3, it doesn’t look as exciting as the e-Tron S or the RS Q8. The prices are likely to be between $ 76,000 and $ 87,000.

3 Ignore: Buick Enspire (2020)

via Buick Pressroom

Buick is alive in China and is doing well, although sales have been declining recently, which is not a good sign for the almost discontinued manufacturer. The problem with the 2020 Enspire, which was first shown as a concept at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, is that the competition is just too tough. It’ll share GM’s E2 platform, like the Cadillac XT4 (boring), but we’re not too happy about that.

2 Ignore: Cadillac Escalade (February 4, 2020)

about autotrader

The redesigned Cadillac Escalade may excite some, but we believe that the days of the oversized Escalade are in the past. Also, there are too many better luxury options these days than it would be worth it. Despite its complete redesign, it won’t look radically different than before, though it may have a 16-inch infotainment screen. However, this display may not even be standard. In any case, this SUV only deserves a shrug from us.

1 Ignore: Jeep Grand Wagoneer (2021)

via motor1

People have a love-hate relationship with the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and we assume that this can be transferred to the new, large SUV that will be available later this year. As already mentioned, there is simply too much competition for the Grand Wagoneer to achieve the same effect as 20 years ago. The three-row SUV will also start at $ 130,000 to $ 140,000, according to Mike Manley, CEO of Jeep, which just seems too expensive.

