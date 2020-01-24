11 myths about speed debunked by a mobile van officer

There are few things that can ruin your day, like getting caught by a speed camera or a mobile van.

But speed makes driving on London roads even more dangerous and, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, contributes to a quarter of all fatal accidents.

Millions of pounds are spent each year on infrastructure and officers, whose sole purpose is to stop speeding.

An entire industry has been built around road safety, as have many myths and rumors, reports NorthWalesLive.

Gareth Thomas, a safety loss reduction officer for seven years, knows exactly how radars work, the truth behind some of the most popular myths and how you can avoid being caught at excessive speed.

Gareth Thomas, Retirement Reduction Officer and Retired Police Officer

(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

Here are 11 bits of knowledge he shared.

Can I get speeded up more than once on the same day by the same camera?

The current position with Go Safe is that if you are caught twice in 20 minutes, it is treated as the same offense.

However, theoretically, a driver with his own license could be arrested several times on the same day and would risk being disqualified under the control system.

Gareth said this could happen when more than one speed camera is on the same road or highway. However, when offenses are committed “at the same time”, the court has the discretion to impose a single set of points for two or more offenses.

Is it illegal to eat while driving?

No. However, if you are distracted while eating, you could be prosecuted for reckless driving. Gareth once had a driver who looked at himself in the mirror and put on lipstick.

He said, “She straddled the cat’s eyes in the center of the road and turned. I recommended that she be prosecuted for driving without the necessary care and attention.”

Should vans be visible at all times?

No. There are no visibility laws, so nothing prevents an officer from operating in the dark.

But they don’t often choose to do it and argue that being visible acts as a deterrent in its own right.

Gareth said, “Legally, we don’t have to be visible. I could cover it up if I wanted to – but it’s all about fairness, education and accident prevention.

“Even if I parked my truck and went somewhere, it would deter people from speeding up right away.”

Thanks to Gareth, you no longer have to wonder about these strange rules of the road

(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

If you flash your headlights to alert motorists of a speed van, is it illegal?

It could be an offense under the law, under section 89 of the Police Act, 1997, as it is an offense “to willfully obstruct a police officer in the performance of its functions “.

However, Gareth said that even if it is an offense, it can be difficult to prove it.

“I don’t mind people flashing to warn them of the van,” he added. “I just want to educate people and the van to act as a speed deterrent.”

Does the 10 percent rule exist?

Yes. You will not get a ticket until your speed exceeds the 10% limit.

Thus, in an area of ​​30 miles per hour, you will be recorded as speeding if you drive at 35 miles per hour.

However, be warned.

Go Safe thresholds may vary and change without notice.

Officially, any speeding offense more than one mile per hour above the limit is considered an offense, but most police forces allow a waiver.

Radar vans are not there to surprise motorists, but generally to reduce their speed

(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

Is it illegal to obstruct the sight of a pickup truck on the road?

Yes. Obstructing a field of vision during operational tasks is an offense and you can be prosecuted for it.

Do agents impose anything other than speed?

Yes. Officers are there to make sure motorists wear seat belts, don’t use cell phones. Anyone found to be in violation of these laws will face prosecution.

Can officers only catch motorists traveling in one direction?

No. Any car that drives past a Go Safe van is recorded on the officer’s camera.

So if you exceed the speed limit, regardless of which direction you are traveling, you can expect to be hit with a speeding ticket.

Are agents effectively revenue collectors for the government?

No.

Gareth said, “We are not here to get numbers or to make money. We are just here to catch people who are speeding.

“If I get a day when I don’t speed up the drivers, then I know I’ve done my job.

“If I worked eight hours, I just hope that at least one person that day escaped an injury or that an accident was avoided.”

They are not there just to make money despite what many motorists think

(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)

How long do vans tend to stay in a particular place?

For technical reasons, a fast van will usually stay in situ for 90 minutes, said Gareth.

What happens if I get caught in a hurry?

It all depends on the circumstances and if the speed limit is exceeded.

The minimum penalty is a fine of £ 100 if you are caught driving on UK roads.

But, under certain circumstances, the police may offer the option of taking a speed awareness course – which is an alternative to a fine or penalty points.

Gareth said an accredited course is “much more likely” to improve driver behavior and make the roads safer.

Courses are offered to drivers who respond quickly to notices and drive “no more than 10%, plus 9 miles per hour” above the posted speed limit.

