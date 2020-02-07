11 people arrested during gang sweep in Delano region

DELANO, California (KGET) – Nearly a dozen people were arrested this morning in Delano as part of a gang sweep.

The Delano Police Service said that at around 7:00 a.m., more than 70 officers from the area’s departments were involved in a multi-agency street interdiction team operation to reduce gang violence in communities by Delano-McFarland.

More than 73 sites were targeted as part of the operation. These targets were strategically chosen for their history and membership in northern and southern criminal street gangs or their parole / probation status, the department said.

Eleven people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the operation, on charges such as breach of probation, resistance to arrest, illegal possession of firearms, possession of drugs and more.

Participating organizations included the McFarland Police Service, the Bakersfield Police Service, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Probation Department.