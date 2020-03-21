11 SoCal real estate twists: Coronavirus, economic downturn, skipped home payments

Here are 11 need to-read through tales about the regional real estate industry from the Southern California Information Group’s Home Extend publication. To subscribe to the free, 2 times-weekly e-mail publication, just Click Listed here!

Coronavirus and the real estate fallout …

1. Virus shifting authentic estate agents’ lives. Open homes obtaining rethought. Heaps of hand sanitizer, for starters.

2. Are grand openings out for new homes? One builder is “appointment only” for 60 new OC homes.

3. Homebuying in an extra-small price property finance loan environment. Thoughts from contributor Leslie Eskildsen.

4. UCLA states U.S. is in economic downturn, thanks to pandemic. And California will be toughest strike.

5. South Coastline Plaza coronavirus closure tied to Christian Louboutin worker. Giant shopping mall shuts for two months.

Is aid on the way?

6. Permit homeowners miss house loan payments, tenants skip lease checks. That’s this columnist’s “little persons bailout” notion.

7. Defending rents on minds of lots of lawmakers. Eviction bans underneath overview in California counties, towns.

8. Foreclosures moratoriums get started to simplicity folks hit by closures, lockdowns. Massive federal mortgage organizations halt procedures for 60 days.

Other tendencies …

9. SoCal property charges leap 6% in a year. But that’s “BC” … February stats, ahead of coronavirus strike.

10. SoCal dwelling listings down 30% in a year. Not crystal clear if that is only “tight market” ailments or economic skittishness.

11. LA-OC rents however rising 5% a yr. But could cooler overall economy restrict capacity to up rents.