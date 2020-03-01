[11-strategies-the-overground-can-make-me-happier-than-the-london-underground]

There are a selection of annoying points about dwelling in London.

But is there nearly anything really as nerve-racking as ending function in the evening and getting to battle to get a house on a packed Tube carriage?

You thrust oneself into the throng of sweaty and exhausted commuters, just about earning it to your quit in just one piece.

Wouldn’t it be excellent if there was a a lot less cramped, air-conditioned version of this hell? Very well, there is and it comes in the form of the London Overground.

Granted, it won’t get to each individual corner of the city, but if you can swap out a disastrous experience on the Victoria line to capture the Overground to Highbury and Islington, why not give it a go?

So, here are 11 techniques the London Overground would make me slightly happier than the Tube:

1. The number one exam of how delighted I am on any offered London practice journey is how speedily I can get a seat. It is not generally a lifeless cert, but in comparison to the Northern line at 8am, I’m considerably likelier to have that treasured second when I location an empty seat on the London Overground.

two. Perhaps it’s for the reason that the trains are a bit bigger, I seem to see a large amount far more people with their canine on the Overground and they are typically for you to give them a stroke. Naturally puppies on trains make me quite delighted!

three. And on that observe, some thing about the Overground indicates I see lots far more new born toddlers than on the Tube which is constantly a moreover.

four. Even when the trains are seriously packed in the early morning, I’m not so shut to the individual subsequent to me that I can scent their breath… a frequent occurrence on the Underground.

5. The Overground usually appears to be just the appropriate temperature, it is not as well hot in the summertime (ahhh air conditioning) and it’s wonderful and heat even when it’s chilly outdoors.

6. There is one thing really comforting about stepping off an overground train and remaining outdoors straight absent rather than almost 60 miles beneath the city’s street. Which is how deep Hampstead station runs.

seven. It goes without saying that the new Overground trains are a lot additional enjoyable than those people crusty previous Tube trains. To be fair while, you may possibly be expecting the oldest Underground system in the earth to seem a little bit battered.

eight. The London Overground network is so substantially easier for me to recognize. I honestly still do not very get the Circle and Hammersmith and Town lines. Can somebody notify them to make their symptoms clearer be sure to?

nine. There is nothing I take pleasure in a lot more than staring out of a coach window. On the Tube there is practically nothing to search at apart from your possess reflection and all those strip lights are not flattering at all.

10. There are components of London that have been a nightmare to get to prior to the Overground. Just before 2012, it was hard (and pricey) to get from Queen’s Highway in Peckham to North London. Now you can hop on at Stratford and get to South East London in about fifty percent an hour.





11. I’m the irritating man or woman on the teach that has very long conversations about what I’m owning for dinner. I love calling my friends when I’m on my way somewhere, and aside from a couple of tunnels, I get uninterrupted cell phone sign on most of my Overground journeys.