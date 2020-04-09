11 Things To Do In Video Calls With Non-Pub Quiz Friends

Anyone else got a lot of invitations for the same type of online event? Any testers in the pub? Well, ink. I think it’s time for a little more imagination and niche with virtual activities to lock in because now it’s time to do something a little unusual.

Luckily we live in a time when a large part of us have access to video calling services to keep in touch with loved ones around the world. These services have never been appreciated like now, when you need them to stay connected with loved ones near and far. WhatsApp, FaceTime, meeting services like Zoom or the informal house party are seeing huge increases in traffic. The Guardian reports that zoom, for example, has seen a 535% increase in daily traffic.

The bulk of the events I’ve been invited to are quizzes in pubs and general astonishment. Now don’t get me wrong, it’s adorable to drink occasionally with your friends, but drinking every day is incredibly bad for your health, according to countless experts and the NHS. So why not celebrate the ways you usually socialize at midweek and add a few more to your video calling roster?

Below is a list of alternative ideas to fill your time with a video call over the next few weeks.

1. Cooking together

When I was in a long distance relationship, it was one of our favorite things to do and I can’t recommend it enough.

If you are in a larger group, why not appoint one person to choose a recipe that everyone will do step by step together? Once everything is done, you can sit down and eat with each other.

You can all make the rounds in choosing the scenery on the plate and it can certainly provide not only this recipe that awaits you to pioneer your friend, but also some serious LOLs for the less practiced cooks.

3. Pet Club

Okay, this is a bit of a niche, and bragging about a low key on my part as a cat mom, but now is the ideal opportunity to get an older and bigger reunion with you and your friends, lucky to have pets that everyone will eventually meet. One place.

Cats and birds will mingle safely. Dogs may or may not start barking wildly when they see a cat on the screen. who knows? But that’s one reason I’d really like to attend.

4. Costume party

Anyone wearing no place to go? Well, how about literally dressing up with no place to go? That’s yes from me.

You can arrange a game where everyone meets on the net and one person shouts a topic and the other players have to peek together for a short period of time. Or maybe you could use a Santa-like secret app like Alphaster to nominate each other for a person to dress up. It can all end so badly.

5. Recording / music party

What’s your favorite song? Everyone should be a DJ with this fun idea that will give everyone a chance to choose their favorite tune. Ideally, everyone will have a record player and record collection that they are jealous of, but Spotify and YouTube are good too.

6. Choir

You heard me. I said it. This is your sister’s moment. Let’s meet and sing some awful tunes. But more like a rock ‘n’ roll choir than a cab on Sunday, if you get my drift.

Below is a list of contemporary tunes to get you and your friends stretching these vocal chords.

7. Skill exchange

Everyone has a little something they are very good at. Cooking, sewing, dancing, data entry. Everyone has a skill so why not share it?

Every single person meeting will share their skill and people will have the opportunity to learn it and capture their new talent in no time.

8. A murder mystery

Okay then good old fashioned whodunnit is always fun and can definitely tie the costume element on this list.

One person could take command, contact the other members of the game with their duties and then the murderous commotion could begin.

Below is a list of free murder mysteries on the web by Spruce.

9. Wine tasting evening

Look, okay, I know I said not alcohol but please. Weekend treat?

There are loads of alcohol delivery services available and with many offering mixed crate options you can always meet together to sample one (or five) with some cheeses and crackers.

Or why not try Aldi’s cheap and basic wine course?

Sounds like a lit night to me.

11. Read / run a script together

I will be real, not for me but for many people it will be absolute paradise.

There are plenty of free scripts on the net for free. If you jump into the BBC Writer Room script library you have lots of favorites, including Line Of Duty, Sherlock, and even sketches by British comic book characters Tracy Ullman.

11. Creation

Real talk, I love craft. I have a creation box with an actual hot glue gun.

This is the time to hone your macrame skills, to revisit the frame capacity for your macaroni pictures, damn it, maybe a paper act is what you’ve needed for your life all these years. If so, here is a useful BBC Goodfood guide on how to do this.

With all of these options for choosing from your virtual Hangouts is going to be more spectacular.