11 things you’ll only understand if you grew up in Brent

Since launching its year as the London Borough of Culture, all eyes have been on Brent to see what the North West region of London has in store. For some people, this will be the first time they will hear of Brent parties like Harlesden, which will host a street party as part of cultural celebrations.

In a few weeks, visitors with wide eyes will hurry from afar to understand the life and culture of Brent.

However, for a long time Brent residents, the caretakers if you will, there are certain parts of the borough that you can only really understand if you have lived there.

1. Brent Cross is not in Brent

Brent Cross is based in north west London but is not in Brent

As its name does not indicate, Brent Cross is not really in Brent. Although very close to Brent, the popular shopping center is actually in the neighboring Barnet district.

Less experienced Brent community champions will use Brent Cross as a recognizable place by saying things like, “You know Brent, where’s Brent Cross?” It is a serious error in judgment and if you have lived in Brent, you will know it.

2. Bus 18 is eternal

“Flexible buses” were first introduced in 2001

Running for bus 18 could be one of the foolish things you ever do because it literally comes every half second. Crossing Wembley, Stonebridge, Harlesden and Edgware Road, it has to be one of the most reliable bus routes Brent has ever seen.

The days when it was a folded bus were certainly his heyday, but a problematic crime report saw him return to a double-decker operation in 2010. Yet a faithful Brent road and fantastic mode of transportation for carnival trips. May it continue for a long time.

3. Kingsbury was the home of George Michael

Singer George Michael in 2005

Not as many popular names come out of Brent as say South London with Stormzy and Krept and Konan. But we know and love the famous people that Brent has. George Michael grew up in Kingsbury and attended Kingsbury High School.

The Wham! the star is in good company, former singer of the Sugababes, Mutya Buena is also a former student of Kingsbury High School and a resident of Kingsbury.

It’s very humble about it, but Brent is full of generational talents that he cannot contain.

4. ASDA Wembley on a Sunday afternoon can be brutal

If there’s one place in Brent that you don’t want to be, it’s ASDA Wembley on a Sunday afternoon. With the store closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, the aisles are filled with desperate parents frantically grabbing the last few pieces for their children’s take-out lunch.

If you want to enjoy Brent as a warm and welcoming neighborhood, make sure you don’t visit ASDA Wembley on a Sunday afternoon.

5. Daily traffic at Wembley Stadium is hellish

If you live around Wembley, Neasden or Kingsbury, you will know that the pain of forgetting a day of an event is approaching. Whether you’re sitting in the bus or in the car, you’re not going anywhere.

It is even worse to look at the happy faces of some Ligue 1 or Championship clubs as they enjoy a day at Wembley at your expense. It is a truly hellish experience and even the most up-to-date residents forget the days of events.

6. You can buy anything at Wembley Market

Wembley market was based in the parking lot of Wembley stadium at one point

Wembley Market was probably one of the few places where you could buy a phone, a soccer jersey, heels and get street food for less than £ 100. The legitimacy of all the articles is another discussion in itself, but it was one of London’s most popular Sunday markets.

Unfortunately, the market, which has been in operation for more than four decades, was closed in 2014 due to increased road safety concerns and disruption for residents.

A new market has been reopened, but its commercial aspect makes it far from the original.

7. Everyone has an old book from the Brent City Hall library

The Brent City Hall library can be described as the focal point for all studies and higher education in Brent. I don’t think a Brent resident can say he never studied there or at least at the Willesden Library not too far away.

And after studying there, most residents shyly admitted that they had at least one unknown book at home with a stamp from the Brent town hall library on it.

Unfortunately, the library closed in 2013, but as it was classified in 2nd year (in 1990), the building is still solid, with no public library inside.

8. Fantasy Island in Sudbury is the dream of all children

Fantasy Island was a game center like no other. If you grew up in Brent, you will experience the uncontrollable joy of opening an invitation to a Fantasy Island birthday party. There really was no better place to go. From the outside it looked very bland, but inside it was another story filled with fun, fun and endless fun.

Fortunately, this bastion of children’s entertainment is still going strong today, but it is now under the name of Partyman World of Play.

9. One Stop has the best Caribbean cuisine in Brent

There are many Caribbean restaurants in Brent, but none have yet passed One Stop in Harlesden. They have been doing well since the late 90s and are loved by everyone in the community.

10. Diwali celebrations are 10/10

Children also participate in the celebration

Diwali celebrations in Brent spare no expense. I remember that my first Diwali parade in Wembley – Ealing Road and part of Wembley High Road were closed while dancers led a parade in the street followed by a live bull.

I had never seen anything like this before, but it was sort of completely normal, you could say it was a Brent thing.

11. The Hindu temple of Wembley took a long time to be built

Wembley Temple took 14 years to build and steal resources from India

When people think of the Hindu temples of Brent, the Neasden temple immediately comes to mind as the most popular. However, Brent residents will know that there is also a Wembley temple and it took an absolute age to be built.

The Shri Vallabh Nidhi Mandir temple on Ealing Road, which is made entirely of imported Indian limestone, took 14 years to build while its counterpart Neasden took five comfortable years.

Many thought it would never end, but in the summer of 2010, the temple was finally opened.

