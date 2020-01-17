11 US soldiers injured in Iranian missile attack, despite Pentagon claims not to have victims

TAMPA (CNN) – Several US soldiers were injured during the Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Al-Asad airbase last week.

The US-led military coalition that is fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said this detail in a statement on Thursday.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase on January 8, some of them have been treated for shock symptoms of the explosion and are still being investigated,” the statement said.

“Out of caution, the service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for a follow-up visit. If it is considered fit for service, service members are expected to return to Iraq after the screening, ”added the statement.

A U.S. military official informed CNN that the attack, which was carried out in retaliation for the U.S. air strikes that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 8, killed 11 soldiers.