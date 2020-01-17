11 US troops were treated for injuries after the Iran attack

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Rapid Response Command 19.2 load a C-130 Super Hercules on December 31, 2019, to the Baghdad embassy in Iraq amplify photo by Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot / USA Marine Corps / UPI | Stock Photo

January 16 (UPI) – Eleven U.S. soldiers were treated for concussion symptoms after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Al-Asad Air Base last week in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed a senior Iranian military official the U.S. military with.

“While no US soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on January 8th … several have been treated for concussion symptoms of the explosion and are still under investigation,” said Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, said.

He said eleven service members were transported to two hospitals in Germany and Kuwait to be examined. After the investigation is completed, the injured soldiers are expected to return to Iraq.

The statement follows US President Donald Trump’s statement in a national speech the day after the attack: “We have suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and minimal damage has been done to our military bases.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said tent days, taxiways, a helicopter, and parking lot were damaged in the attack, but injured soldiers were not mentioned. The Department of Defense defines losses as injury or death.

“Above all, no victims, no victim friends, regardless of whether the US, coalition, contractor, etc.,” he told reporters. “

Last Wednesday, Iran fired 16 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases where US and coalition personnel were deployed to retaliate against the United States. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds forces, killed in a drone attack a few days earlier.

Hours after Iran launched its retaliatory attack, a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down near the Persian capital of Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Days after Iran blamed the accident for a malfunction, he admitted to accidentally shooting him down, leading to protests in the streets of Tehran.