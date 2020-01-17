11-year-old Charlotte Moccia was rescued after being abducted from a school bus in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Massachusetts police, who acted quickly, used a highway construction site to stop the vehicle of an alleged kidnapper and save an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Charlotte Moccia of Springfield was rescued unharmed after apparently being abducted after getting off the school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was forced to ride in a dark blue Honda at around 1:26 pm, “shortly after getting off her school bus,” according to Massachusetts state police.

Authorities issued an Amber alert and posted photos of Charlotte and the car, which they claimed was used in the kidnapping. Around 7:15 p.m., state police began receiving 911 calls from Massachusetts Turnpike motorists who had spotted the car near Brimfield, about half an hour from Springfield.

Amanda Disley and Benny Correa were among those who spotted the car and called the police. Disley filmed the interior of the car while Correa followed the suspect, providing valuable information to the police along the way.

“When he noticed that we were really chasing him down the side streets, he just started going through all the red lights and my husband threw all the red lights with him,” said Disley on local WGGB television.

“This is our city. We don’t do this kind of thing here. This is not how we play, there is no tolerance for it,” Correa said of the kidnapping.

The officers ultimately used a road construction site along the toll road to channel traffic on one lane, then slow traffic to crawl. When they spotted the suspect’s car, they stopped the vehicle and found Charlotte in the back seat, with the suspect in the driver’s seat and a knife visible in the door pocket, police said.

An officer pulled Charlotte out of the car while two others removed the suspect at gunpoint.

“She’s an amazing little girl,” said Lt. Col. Bob Ackerman of Charlotte, who attends the Hampden Charter School of Science. “I can’t believe how strong she was with this.”

Charlotte was transported to hospital for a precautionary assessment, but suffered no apparent injuries according to the authorities.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, was placed in police custody.

“We are eternally grateful to the motorists who listened to the Amber alert and who called and reported seeing the vehicle,” said Lt. Charles Murray. “There were a number of these calls and they made this rescue possible.”

ABC News contributed to this report.

