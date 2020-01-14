11,000-gallon wastewater spill closes Long Beach coastal beaches

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) – Swimming areas along Long Beach’s coastal beaches are temporarily closed due to a sewage spill, officials said.

About 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River on Sunday and was likely caused by a blockage of grease in Hawaiian gardens, according to Long Beach officials.

An inspection team from the city’s health department is monitoring water quality along the coast and testing will continue until the water quality is found to meet state standards.

Long Beach has about seven miles of public beach. Samples are collected weekly and tested to monitor levels of bacteria, said officials.

When a beach is closed, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department warns swimmers “to avoid contact with seawater in the closed area and where closure signs are posted,” according to its website.

It was not immediately known when the area would reopen.

The public can contact the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 to find out the latest state of the city’s water quality for leisure beaches.

