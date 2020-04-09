12 Best Moments From Bernie’s Campaign

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) formally ended his campaign on Wednesday after more than a year running in the Democratic Party nomination, leaving several key moments in the campaign trail that is likely to end in an infamy of the presidential campaign.

Sanders launched his presidential nomination in February 2019, largely channeling the same progressive and traditional movement that fueled his failed candidacy against Hillary Clinton in 2015 and 2016. He acknowledged on Wednesday that a viable path to the nomination is already in place. does not exist, but encouraged supporters to continue the fight, emphasizing that the “fight is on.”

Here are some keys to the Sanders 2020 presidential nomination.

1.Newton Green $ 16 billion

Sanders presented a landmark proposal for addressing climate change, which he called the “single biggest threat on our planet.” It adopted the original Green New Deal progressive call and turned it into a series of policy proposals costing $ 16 trillion. His plan contained a wealth of government ideas: from investing $ 1.125 billion in “land extension and extension programs”, to providing “USDA, FDA and DOJ oral translation assistance to to non-English-speaking farmers ”- and to expand widely existing existing copyright programs, such as SNAP.

As his bid continued, Sanders routinely changed his Climate Change Day timeline, from 12 years, to eight or nine, to “right now.”

Sanders told viewers of CNN’s March debate that the “crisis” of climate change needs to be addressed as urgently as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

2. “I wrote the damn bill.”

Medicare for all remained the hallmark of Sanders’ campaign, and he defended it vigorously, even when the most moderate Democrats called into question its viability. Sanders came up with a pay-as-you-go system as the most “cost-effective” method of providing health care to everyone in the country, telling critics “I wrote the damn bill if I can say it” during the September presidential debate.

Some estimates show that Sanders’ plan for everyone cost more than $ 60 trillion in the next decade.

He remained relatively honest about what his plan would do, telling union workers that their union health benefits would be “ousted” completely and admitting that they would raise middle class taxes.

3. Interview with Cardi B

Sanders scored a number of celebrity signs, from Danny DeVito to Dick Van Dyke. While many celebrities participated in evaluation videos, few actually interviewed them. Rapper Cardi B did it, and at a nail salon in Detroit, back then. The two discussed a range of issues, including free college and “police brutality”.

Cardi B nails are a little more different than mine. Our views on this subject are quite similar. pic.twitter.com/PhA2wXnkpy

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 15, 2019

Sanders continued to have friendly relations with the rapper, saying that “it would be great” for Cardi B to pursue a political career.

4. Start of a heart attack

Sanders shocked the political world after being hospitalized in October after a heart attack. He underwent emergency cardiac surgery, with two stents placed in a blocked artery. The news shook many political aisles, prompting many to wonder if the health condition could effectively bring an end to their campaign. The opposite happened. Sanders showed signs of strength, returned to the campaign trail and released a health bill from doctors. His support grew, leading to, for some time, becoming the leader of the Democratic Party.

5. “Gang” approval

The Sanders campaign largely tore off its “Bernie’s Back” story by posting endorsements by three of the most prolific members of the far left “Squad” – Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D -MI)), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN). All of them, at one time or another, ran into Sanders and promoted their socialist agenda to the masses. Ocasio-Cortez even appeared to Sanders in his place when he was hooked in Washington, D.C., for the failed prosecution effort against President Trump.

6. Bernie aircraft

Sanders, as well as his hopeful presidents, had to halt traditional campaign activities in key states because of the detention process. Ironically, Sanders, who has referred to climate change as an existential crisis, hinted at the intent of using a private jet to fly to and from DC to continue his campaign activities. In addition, FEC files show that Sanders spent more than all his rivals, $ 1.2 million, on private air travel in the last quarter of 2019.

7. “We Don’t Do It Right Now.”

In January, Sanders was in the midst of political controversy with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who proclaimed Sanders earlier told her that a woman could not win the presidency against Trump in 2020. Sanders denied the In January. presidential debate, leading to a contentious moment between the two after the concluded debate.

8. “And I’m white, too!”

Sanders, 78, defended his status as a white former candidate as a Democratic Party field, once again packed with diversity. He responded to the statements of former President Barack Obama, who said that problems in the world could be largely attributed to “seniors, usually seniors, who do not run away.”

Sanders said the issue is not race or gender, but “where power lies in America.”

“We live in a nation that is increasingly becoming an oligarchy. We have a handful of billionaires who spend hundreds of millions of dollars buying elections and politicians, “he said during the December debate.

“The issue is not old or young, male or female. This is a question of people standing up, taking the multimillion-dollar class, and building a government and economy that works for everyone, not just the percentage.”

9. The crowds abound

Sanders was able to draw massive crowds to his campaign events, many of which were hybrid for campaign concerts. A number of bands and artists performed on behalf of Sanders, including The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, and Bon Iver. Indie rock group Portugal. The man. helped Sanders attract a crowd of 17,000 to his rally in Tacoma, Washington, in February. Its rally in Denver, Colorado, attracted approximately 11,400 people in the same month. His campaign described it as the “biggest rally any presidential candidate has ever held in Colorado this cycle.” A month later, Sanders drew a crowd of 15,000 at Grant Park in Chicago.

10. Praise of Fidel

Sanders’ offer did not go without controversy. It was set ablaze in February after praising aspects of the education system in Cuba under the regime of communist dictator Fidel Castro.

“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to just say that everything is bad,” Sanders said during a 60-minute interview with Anderson Cooper.

“You know? When Fidel Castro took office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Although Fidel Castro did, he asked.”

He eventually declined to express his regret at his statements.

11. 1-2-3

Sanders continued to see momentum as the primaries began, winning the popular vote in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. The victories gave him, for a time, the advantage with committed delegates.

12.Rigor:

Sanders’ ending was all too familiar to the most ardent followers of the Vermont socialist. Many believe the Democratic Party’s establishment made considerable efforts to fight the election against its candidate, a narrative that exploded after a steady stream of former presidential candidates, including Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg. and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), crawled out of the woods and supported her opponent Joe Biden (D), just before Super Tuesday. Sanders took it hard and slightly acknowledged his opposition to the establishment.

“Today I am telling the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you must win the constituents who represent the future of our country, and you must speak to the subjects who will be concerned about you,” he said after his poor performance. at the March 10 primary contests.

Although committed to soldering, even after suffering large losses, he ended his fight on Wednesday, succumbing to the Democratic establishment again.