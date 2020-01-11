12 bodies recovered, 21 rescued after a migrant boat sank off Greece

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – The Greek Coast Guard announced Saturday that 12 bodies had been recovered from the Ionian Sea and 21 people had been rescued from a migrant boat that sank off the island of Paxos.

One of the migrants on board warned the authorities that the ship was in trouble shortly after 9:00 a.m. There was no information available about the identity of the victims and the cause of the demise.

According to the Coast Guard spokesman, Nikolaos Lagadianos, the boat may have been overloaded with 50 people on board.

Officers have carried out an extensive search and rescue operation, the Greek coast guard said.

Six patrol boats from Corfu, four other ships and two helicopters were involved in the efforts.

Three of the 21 rescued to date were transported to a hospital in a navy helicopter for medical care.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue.

According to the United States Refugee Agency, 74,482 migrants came to Greece last year, 59,591 by sea and 14,891 by land, most of them from Afghanistan and Syria.