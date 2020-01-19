12 derbies to watch across Europe for the rest of the season

Name a better day than derby day. I’ll wait…

Football is the most popular sport on the planet due to the passion generated by supporters in the stands. The fans really play the role of a 12th man and influence the momentum during a match, especially when the current shock is a derby. UEFA has 55 member nations, so finding a derby across Europe is relatively easy.

In most leagues, the second half of the season is underway and there are countless derbies to follow in all corners of Europe. For this article, however, I have selected 12 notable derbies, most of which are in the best European leagues, for neutral fans of European football to watch as the season progresses in different countries.

Keep in mind that rivalries develop over time for a wide range of reasons. Some derbies arise from local or regional rivalries, while others are created by close and regular competition in the action of national leagues. The 12 derbies selected in this article reflect the two types of rivalry. The derbies were organized by dates, the first derby taking place next weekend in the Italian capital. Without further ado, here are the 12 derbies to note on your calendars for the rest of this season.

Roma vs. Lazio (01/26)

Roma and Lazio will compete for the 173rd time when they meet next Sunday. The derby between Rome and Lazio, known as the Derby della Capitale, makes the headlines in Rome and throughout Italy every year. For the locals, a victory over their rivals is seen as more precious than winning the Scudetto. Roma have a better record in this derby with 71 wins against 53 wins in Lazio.

The last meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-1 draw. Lazio are currently third in Serie A and have a seven-point lead over Roma, fifth, and they hope to extend the lead over their rivals with a significant victory. Their common stadium, the Stadio Olimpico, will be in full swing on January 26 and you will regret having missed this confrontation.