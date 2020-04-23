12 episodes ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to watch if you send Lizzie and Gordo

Throughout Lizzie McGuire, there was one person who stuck with Lizzie through a thick and thin way, from brigades in the division to cumbersome adolescent drama: Mr. David Gordon. Gordo was easily the most reliable guy on the show (not counting Sam McGuire). His solid friendship with Lizzie was a high school dream. And, with Disney +, it’s the perfect time to revisit Lizzie McGuire’s 12 episodes to see if you send Lizzie and Gordo.

Whether Lizzie plots revenge on Kate Sanders, reverses Ethan Kraft (again), or travels around Rome with an Italian singer she never heard of, all to replace another Italian singer who looks just like her (sing me, Paulo), Gordo always knew exactly what Do to get Lizzie out of trouble or just support her, making him a best friend in de facto. (Miranda would have been suitable even if the actor Laney had appeared in the film or in the last few episodes).

The signs were there from the start that Lizzie and Gordo (or as he should have known, Lourdes) were an end game. He even returns to Lizzie’s next reboot at Disney + (well, if that ever happens), and while it’s impossible to confirm where their relationship now stands, program writers must be aware of what everyone wants: Lizzie and Gordo forever! While you can argue that every episode is great if you stand in Lourdes, these are the best of them.

“Pool Party” (Season 1, Episode 4)

Disney

The first episode of Lizzie McGuire (okay, not the first one actually aired, but it was indeed the first episode ever filmed) sowed the seeds of Lizzie and Gordo’s friendship dynamic: When Lizzie was in funk, Gordo was always there to remind her of what was really important. She will do the same in the future, and our hearts are quickly stolen by these two twins.

“I Do, I Don’t” (Season 1, Episode 10)

Disney

The first sign of their OTP situation is in this episode, where Lizzie and Gordo must pretend to be married to a school project. Sure, Lizzie spends all the time jealously in Miranda, paired with a middle-aged elf with them, but in the end she realizes how good she is with her loyal Gordo, and that’s what matters.

“Gordo and the Girl” (Season 1, Episode 19)

Disney

It might be blasphemous to suggest that you watch the episode where Gordo starts dating another girl (* gasps *), but it’s worth seeing Lizzie’s reaction to the shocking news that not only can he get an actual date, but that he is actually engaging her and Miranda for his new girlfriend. Lizzie’s crazy espionage programs and denials say it all.

“Courtship of Miranda” (Season 1, Episode 29)

Disney

This chapter does not seem too lordo-centric on the surface, but it is all about reading between the lines. Lizzie tries to talk to Miranda’s compression and act as her wings wife, but in the end she thinks Lizzie is the one who loves him. Meanwhile Gordo hangs out with Matt to escape the girl’s drama. Or he can’t handle his jealousy? Hmm.

“The First Kiss” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Disney

Lizzie doesn’t have her first kiss with Gordo, but with a hopeless piece that leaves her for another girl (the audacity!). And while it is a real crime, it is also for the better. It makes Gordo understand how he really feels with Lizzie, and of course he’s back there when everything falls apart.

“Just Friends” (Season 2, Episode 8)

Disney

Gordo encourages Lizzie to work on her deal with Ethan (don’t worry, just wait). But Ethan tells her he only loves her as a friend after she goes out of her way to impress him, leaving her heartbroken and not wanting to go to school at dance. Cue Gordo, who comforts her at Matt’s Flamingo Club and dances with her own dance. Smooth move, Gordo.

“Movin ‘On Up” (Season 2, Episode 17)

Disney

Gordo gets the chance to go up to class and start high school early, which is so cool for Lizzie and Miranda … until they realize how much they miss him. This is Lizzie’s first image that she may love Gordo as more than a friend, but she just can’t bring herself to tell him that she misses him. Baby steps!

“The Gordo Story” (Season 2, Episode 26)

Disney

Parker, a new school girl who rejects Gordo’s request to be his date for dance, tells Lizzie he’s too short (sadness!). After a strange cowboy mishap, Lizzie goes dancing with him and Miranda. But when Parker apologizes to Gordo and Miranda leaves to dance with Ethan, Lizzie feels alone, another sign that her feelings for Gordo are more than platonic.

“The Biggest Crash of All” (Season 2, Episode 28)

Lizzie, Miranda and every girl in Hillridge Middle School have an immediate oppressor in her new Scottish substitute teacher. Gordo is as sophisticated as ever, embracing his eighth Scottish heritage and raising the accent in an effort to impress more women. Or is he really just trying to woo Lizzie (again)? Investigative minds will want to know.

“Dear Lizzie” (Season 2, Episode 22)

Disney

At that point, Gordo understood his true feelings for Lizzie and was debating how to tell her without losing their core friends. But it almost slips when Lizzie, as the school’s new owner, answers Boy’s question confused about how to deal with affection for a friend. Of course, a confused kid is basically Gordo, and it’s all just a lot to process, okay?

“Less Concept” (Season 2, Episode 23)

Disney

A murder mystery party changes Lizzie and Gordo forever. Lizzie wonders why Gordo is trying so hard before Kate spreads that he has a crush on Lizzie and everyone knows except her. Lizzie lets Gordo win even though she solves the murder first, causing her to realize her true feelings for the boy who was always there. It finally encourages Gordo to ask her, before Sam gets in the way, since he obviously does. Thanks dad!

“Bye Bye Hill Ridge Junior” (Season 2, Episode 24)

Disney

Ending the series (although aired earlier than a few episodes filmed earlier) has yet to give Lizzie / Gordo fans a finale they hoped, but it was getting closer. Gordo is spending their last day of eighth grade under pressure on what to write in Lizzie’s yearbook. His message was simple yet perfect – which made Lizzie touch enough to kiss Gordo on the cheek. success!

Bonus: ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’

Disney

Lizzie and Gordo’s first kiss was such a big deal that the writers decided they had to save her in favor of great theatrical extravaganza. Sure, the movie Lizzie McGuire focused more on Rome, and two randers named Paulo and Isabella, but it was vigorous to the real plot line: Gordo would always be there for Lizzie and support even her craziest dreams, and that finally made them kiss.

Now dreams are made of this.