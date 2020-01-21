12 facts everyone ignores about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod (and 8 great things)

Ever since Alex Rodriguez and J. Lo met, they have been one of the most adorable couples in celebrity circles. Jennifer Lopez is familiar to most of us. It has decorated our radios and playlists with hits and has decorated our TVs and cinemas with great entertainment productions.

But who is Alex Rodriguez?

Baseball fans all know his name. If you’re not a baseball player, you may not be familiar with his name. Even people who know nothing about baseball got wind of his name around 2017 because he did a home run with J.Lo this year. Former New Yorker Yankee was a favorite among baseball fans, but maybe not with J.Lo’s former husband, who was probably always betting on the opposing team.

There are so many ignored things about the relationship between J. Lo and A-Rod. And (of course) some great ones that make them the most adorable couple.

20 Everyone ignored – they met in different marriages

About people

J.Los first look at Alex Rodriguez was when she and her then husband Marc Anthony were playing a baseball game. According to Sports Illustrated, this was at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York in 2005. A-Rod was also married to Cynthia Scurtis at the time.

19 Everyone Ignored – A-Rod couldn’t see Jennifer while he was out for lunch

About Celebzz

Alex and Jennifer met in 2005, but it took 12 years for them to meet again. And according to Vanity Fair, J. Lo saw Rodriguez in a restaurant at lunch. She had to introduce herself again with “It’s Jennifer” before A-Rod finally remembered who he was staring at.

18 Everyone Ignores – A-Rod thought the first real date was just a random date for friends

About Rumourjuice

According to Vanity Fair, A-Rod had the nerve for the first date and was not even sure whether the first date was a real date. He thought they were just friends who hang out at night because of J.Lo.’s busy schedule. It turned out that he was wrong.

17 Ignore everyone – they are not married, but have moved in together

About Architectural Digest

Everyone is waiting for the day that J.Lo walks down the aisle and marries Alex Rodriguez. Before this happens, we may have to wait a little longer. Alex and Jennifer already live together, maybe they are in no hurry to get married. According to Street Easy, you bought an apartment worth $ 15.3 million.

16 Ignore Everyone – Lopez didn’t notice that A-Rod and Hunter cheated on the scandal

Via Twitter

A-Rod may have been “double together” with Lopez and fitness model Lauren Hunter. According to the National Enquirer, A-Rod and Lauren started working together in 2011, and even after J.Lo and A-Rod contacted them in 2017, they were still sending cheeky text messages.

15 Everyone Ignored – A-Rod told his friends about his admiration for Lopez

About Sporting News

Well, J.Lo isn’t A-Rod’s first catch for celebrities. The former professional baseball player has met many celebrities, including Kate Hudson. According to People Magazine, however, his friends claim that J. Lo was A-Rod’s dream size. He was always impressed by her personality and beauty.

14 Ignore everyone – Marc Anthony and A-Rod contributed to their disaster relief concert

About US Weekly

After Hurricane Irma devastated most of Puerto Rico in 2017, J.Lo held a disaster relief concert to help the victims. And, according to Forbes, J-Lo took the help of her new boyfriend A-Rod and ex-husband Marc Anthony, along with a host of other high-profile people, to help raise the money.

13 Everyone ignores – they agree with several similarities

About Bravo TV

A-Rod and J.Lo have a relationship that is made in heaven. According to Vanity Fair, besides A-Rod dreaming about J. Lo for years, he said that they have many similarities that make them click. They are both Leos, they are both of Latin American descent, they are both from New York, etc. They have about “20 other things” in common.

12 Everyone ignored – their first meeting was held in front of the camera

Via glamor

Believe it or not, a cameraman caught the two handshakes for the first time in 2005. According to Sports Illustrated, J. Lo was accompanied by her then husband Marc Anthony and was watching a baseball game at Shea Queens Stadium in New York. J. Lo claims that she was shocked by her for about 3 to 5 seconds while holding A-Rod’s hand.

11 Everyone Ignored – The first real date was shortened through an evacuation process after a fire alarm was triggered

About the New York Times

Alex Rodriguez couldn’t avoid the nerves of the first date. According to Vanity Fair, Alex wasn’t sure if he was on a date until J. Lo later mentioned that she was single later that night. He immediately went to the bathroom to collect his thoughts. When he made his grand entrance at their table (and sent a sexy SMS to J.Lo), the fire alarm went off and they had to be evacuated.

10 Everyone ignores – Lopez is out of luck with love things

About GQ

J.Lo’s love life was rocky. Despite his strong belief in marriage, J.Lo has suffered numerous heartaches and divorces. According to Nicki Swift, one of her marriages lasted less than a year. Her longest marriage was to the singer Marc Anthony. She has two children with Marc. These are twins named Emme and Max.

9 Everyone ignored – Lopez went out publicly with an Instagram story that pulled her down quickly

Via glamor

In March 2017, J.Lo decided to pull the cat out of his pocket and bring her romance with Rodriguez closer to the world through an Instagram story. However, this post was quickly torn off. Fast forward to April 2017, when an outrageous J.Lo posted a picture of her and A-Rod on Instagram, watching baseball and causing Hollywood excitement.

8 Great Thing – Together they raised $ 35 million in disaster relief

About E! On-line

Hurricane Irma was very devastating for the Puerto Ricans. And since Jennifer Lopez is from this country, she had to do something to help. According to Forbes, she and A-Rod raised an incredible $ 35 million for Disaster Aid.

7 Great thing – A young Alex called Lopez his dream date in 1998

About Entertainment Tonight

In a sincere 1998 interview, a younger Alex wasn’t shy about calling Jennifer his dream date. A clip on Jimmy Fallon’s show features Alex, who calls J.Lo his dream date without a break. He even teases the reporter when asked if the reporter can make an appointment between him and Jennifer Lopez.

6 Great Thing – Lopez dedicated the song “Us” to A-Rod while performing on a pre-Super Bowl show

About MPR News

J.Lo decided to draw an audience’s attention to their Bae A-Rod before the Super Bowl show by dedicating the song “Us” to him. According to Yahoo, she made the performance even more special by wearing a New York Yankee jersey (and cap) with an A-Rod number.

5 Great Thing – Lopez gives the song “El Anillo” a touch of “A Ring”

About Vevo

There is a lot you can capture about J.Lo’s love life by listening to the lyrics of her love songs. And in the song “El Anillo” she gives out the most obvious clue – a ring. This song was dedicated to A-Rod in 2018.

4 Great thing – On February 3, 2020, almost the 3rd anniversary will be celebrated

About Today Show

Every Valentine’s Day is a special month for Alex and Jennifer. They will celebrate their third year together on February 3rd, 2020. In a post on Instagram in 2019, A-Rod was so romantic that he wished his Bae a happy anniversary. Everyone is waiting for what they have to say this year.

3 Great thing – The suggestion was on the beach

About PopSugar

For a Puerto Rican, this is the sexiest suggestion you can ever make – and A-Rod has managed to do it in high style. In a post posted on Instagram, which A-Rod called “she said yes,” there was a great photo of the two holding hands showing Jennifer’s brand new engagement ring.

2 Great Thing – Lopez’s Kids and A-Rod’s Kids met

About PopSugar

The children of Lopez and A-Rod are not strangers. They even shared a photo together. What’s even nicer is the fact that, according to People, Lopez is open to having more children with Alex. J.Lo is currently 50 years old, but anything is possible, right?

1 big deal – A-Rod Kept Lopez signed photo for 20 years

About autographs

In 2018, Alex Rodriguez shocked the world when he unveiled a hand-signed photo of J. Lo that he signed 20 years ago. According to glamor, A-Rod added a description in the #tbt publication of how life can be fun at times. In the end, Alex got his dream girl.

Next

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: 20 pictures of the ups and downs of their relationship

