12 male celebrities Rihanna should go on a date next (8 who are not good enough)

At 16, Rihanna got a major record deal that made her one of the greatest music stars in the world. It sold millions of records and won countless awards. While her career continued to expand with the introduction of beauty products and fashion clothing, the Barbadian beauty was not so lucky with her love life.

Although Rihanna has been with a number of rappers, athletes, and business people over the years, nothing was serious enough to even consider the idea of ​​starting a family with that person. Though she has often stressed how much she hopes to settle down and become a mother one day, it has turned out to be quite a challenge for the star to find the right man.

Here are 12 male celebrities that Rihanna should go out with next as she’s single again, and eight that are certainly not good enough for her.

20 ASAP Rocky – Date

Rihanna has had a romantic relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky in the past – the two are actually said to be dated 2012 … but their relationship was short-lived. Nevertheless, Rihanna and ASAP always stayed on good terms and even supported each other in their business ventures. So now it seems like a good time to try your love happiness again.

19 Bruno Mars – Date

Bruno Mars could also suit Rihanna for a number of reasons. Apart from his undeniable talent, it is also positive to know that Bruno is not in the limelight that often – he holds back glamor and still manages to lead a successful music career. Rihanna is very similar in this way.

18 Brad Pitt – Date

Brad Pitt may be a strange choice for Rihanna if she’s not looking for an older man, but frankly, there aren’t many women who would reject this actor on the A list. Since Brad stopped working with Angelina Jolie, he’s struggled to find a new lady who can call him. He is known for being very charming, he is a caring father of six and he makes great films. What is not to love

17 Zac Efron – Date

Zac Efron is another strong competitor to Rihanna because he is funny and quirky and the ladies absolutely love him. If the adorable singer is looking for a feast for the eyes, she doesn’t have to look any further – the high school musical star is just the thing … not to mention that he is serious about his fitness and healthy nutrition. Some would say that a man who can help you stay in good shape is vital.

16 Michael B. Jordan – Date

Michael B. Jordan’s career has skyrocketed over the years, but one thing that this man misses again and again in his life is a serious relationship. While it may not be what he’s looking for, he could give an engagement a chance if Rihanna wanted to be his partner.

It seems very unlikely that he will reject them. He also has the look, the talent and the charm.

15 Lenny Kravitz – Date

If Rihanna is interested in something excited, she should meet Lenny Kravitz. While he’s not necessarily a bad boy, his rock star lifestyle, edgy style, and the fact that he’s a total ladies man are just a few things that might convince them, not to mention the fact that he’s already friendly is with RiRi. That could be a perfect couple!

14 Odell Beckham Jr.- Date

Maybe Rihanna should think about dating an athlete again. If so, fans would likely agree that Odell Beckham Jr. could be a strong competitor as a new love interest for Rihanna. The only problem for her in this case would likely be the fact that Odell is good friends with her ex-boyfriend, Canadian superstar Drake.

13 John Mayer – Date

John Mayer has date with some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but has never managed to make these relationships last. From Katy Perry to Jennifer Aniston and beyond … he has avoided serious romantic ties, but maybe Rihanna can change all of that for him?

They both enjoy watching live concerts and have lots of mutual friends in Hollywood – it’s surprising that they haven’t yet partnered.

12 Bradley Cooper – Date

Being separated from Irina Shayk, it’s only a matter of time before Bradley Cooper examines the idea of ​​dating again. He’s already a model, but maybe a singer fits better.

Bradley lives a very private life. He mostly stays in New York – which is an advantage – and even enjoys walking incognito in public. Rihanna would surely love this reserved approach.

11 Omarion date

Omarion could be a good choice for Rihanna as he is a talented R&B singer and just thinking about these two in a recording studio would drive fans crazy. Given that Rihanna has also taken a big step away from music in recent years, the fact that she’s with a man who is so committed to the industry could inspire her to make new music ,

10 Bryson Tiller – date

Rihanna previously worked with Bryson Tiller on her song “Wild Thoughts” produced by DJ Khaled, but would you make a great couple too? Fans who saw the two live and enjoyed their amazing chemistry in the music video also think so. It goes without saying that Rihanna should consider Bryson as one of her potential dates.

9 DaBaby date

DaBaby has earned a bad reputation, but Rihanna is not afraid to face a man who may not have a spotless image. The Suge rapper had a successful year in 2019 after releasing his second debut album, Kirk, which became number one when it was released in September. DaBaby certainly seems to be Rihanna’s type.

8 Drake – Avoid

Rihanna and Drake have a long history together. They have met several times over the years. But after their last breakup in November 2016, it seemed obvious that Drake and Rihanna are officially done romanticizing.

In addition, Drake has had a love child in the world since then – they are in a completely different stage of their lives at this point.

7 Fetty Wap – Avoid

Fetty Wap is said to have shown interest in dating Rihanna in the past, but never felt that he was actually with the singer. And given that he has four children from several women, his bunch of baby mums could potentially make Rihanna a bargain hunter. She doesn’t need all the luggage that gets in her way.

6 Leonardo DiCaprio – Avoid

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a romantic relationship with Rihanna several times, but their relationship has apparently never developed into anything serious. At this point, however, it is best for Rihanna to keep going and not to look back. If you are older and it did not work, why try again?

5 Travis Scott – Avoid

Travis Scott is another ex-boyfriend of Rihanna and he is no different from the other men she has returned to. Since he took in a child with Kylie Jenner in the world, Rihanna has been careful to keep her distance. Could she possibly consider rekindling love with the rapper “Sicko Mode”? Hopefully not.

4 Ashton Kutcher – Avoid

Ashton Kutcher and Rihanna are said to have shared a short-lived relationship in 2012. When the hit maker “We Found Love” was later asked about her relationship with the actor, she asked the question “disrespectful”.

Given how long ago it was assumed that they were together, Rihanna seems to have lost interest at that point. Ashton is also married.

3 Chris Brown – Avoid

Chris Brown was Rihanna’s first real love. Although the couple shared a number of great memories at a pre-grammy event after the infamous 2009 event, it was never the same between the two.

After that, they came back together several times, but by 2013 they were finally done.

2 Shia Labeouf – Avoid

Shia Labeouf made an appointment with Rihanna in the summer of 2017, but according to the actor, they didn’t share much chemistry. “It never got past a date,” said LaBeouf. “The spark wasn’t there. We weren’t passionate about each other that way, so we stay friends.”

1 Hassan Jameel – Avoid

Months after her separation from Drake, Rihanna was connected to the Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel, whom she had spent a lot of time in Europe. The two were an official couple, but in January 2020, they both decided that their romance had started. Given Rihanna’s bad habit of returning to Exen, hopefully he won’t be one of them.

