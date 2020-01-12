12 shots, five dead, on a single day of shootings in Baltimore – Boston Herald

Loading...

BALTIMORE – Authorities say 12 people have been shot, five dead, in eight separate weekend shots in Baltimore.

Saturday’s first shooting was reported at around 2:30 AM and involved three female victims, all of whom were found with apparent gunshot wounds in a car in a northeastern part of the city. A victim, a 28-year-old woman, died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

A few hours later, at a shooting in southeastern Baltimore, the police found a 46-year-old man with a bullet wound. Then a second shooting victim, a 40-year-old man, entered a hospital to seek treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Shortly after 2.30 pm Saturday, the police found a man shot dead in southeastern Baltimore. That was followed less than half an hour later by a shooting in central Baltimore in which a 37-year-old man was injured.

A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. Saturday in northeastern Baltimore.

A shooting in southwestern Baltimore, about an hour later, left one man injured and another killed. More gunfire a few minutes later in northeastern Baltimore left a 37-year-old man fatally wounded.

Saturday’s violence ended shortly before 11 p.m. when officers found a 24-year-old man fatally wounded in northwestern Baltimore.

The city registered 348 murders last year, the fifth consecutive year with more than 300 murders and the most violent year ever based on per capita.

Brandon Scott city councilor, a mayor democrat, issued a statement on Sunday condemning the violence.

“A day that should have been proud and community was once again flooded with violence and loss,” wrote Scott, a clear reference to an NFL division play-off game organized by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

“This violence is heartbreaking and must stop now,” Scott added, who said he plans to interview the Baltimore Police Commissioner and other heads of authorities about what they were doing in the affected communities before and after the shootings.