‘12-years-a-slave’:-steve-mcqueen-says-he-was-advised-“a-motion-picture-with-black-potential-customers-would-not-make-any-money”

Steve McQueen has revealed that he was told that “a motion picture with black leads wouldn’t make any money” though he was making the Oscar-profitable 12 A long time A Slave.

The director’s acclaimed 2012 film, an adaptation of Solomon Northup’s 1853 autobiography, starred Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o in leading roles.

The film went on to gross above $187 million (£144.56 million) internationally at the box office. Nyong’o won Ideal Supporting Actress and the movie alone received Most effective Picture amongst a hat-trick of triumphs at the 2014 Academy Awards, the place the movie attained a total of 9 nominations — including Best Actor for Ejiofor.

Reflecting on the movie in a new interview with The Big Concern, McQueen mentioned that while the achievement of 12 Decades A Slave “opened a great deal of doors for other filmmakers”, he did have to industry a range of worries when generating the movie.

Steve McQueen (Photograph: Getty)

“Everyone was telling me ‘no’ and I didn’t consider any see, just like right before,” McQueen claimed. “I was advised a film with black leads would not make any income internationally, specially one about slavery — and that was by anyone supportive of the movie!

“That photograph improved a large amount. I’m extremely grateful. The photo alone won Greatest Picture [at the 2014 Oscars] and I’m particularly happy of it, but it is what arrived right after that I’m in particular proud of.

“It was a tricky movie to make. Lupita Nyong’o, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sarah Paulson – all these people today risked a good deal.”

McQueen additional that “sometimes you have to ruffle feathers. I feel about my art and my videos, and to me it’s all about having dangers. You have obtained to toss you a curveball and experiment.”

McQueen’s next challenge, the Television series Compact Axe, is established to air on the BBC afterwards this calendar year.