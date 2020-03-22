1,200 young doctors sitting due to lack of training residences

Just as the coronavirus epidemic went nationwide, 1,200 young American physicians have been pushed aside because they were denied a place in the limited number of medical residences by 2020, said Kevin. Lynn, founder of Doctors Without Work.

“More than 6 percent of U.S. medical college graduates have not reached a” residency “in a hospital residence this week, meaning they will never practice medicine,” said Lynn,

“This is a systemic problem,” he added, “in this country we have an increasing need for effective healthcare and yet it seems that it has been extremely difficult to become a doctor.”

Without residency for specialized training in their resume, fully qualified physicians cannot obtain a physician’s job because they are excluded from employers’ insurance coverage.

Congress should launch doctors fast during the epidemic, expanding employers’ insurance coverage to include many doctors who pass their tests but have not had a residency, said Lynn.

The annual matching process allocates graduates to the limited number of hospital residences. Graduates, including several thousand foreign graduates, have already passed the Medical Licensing Examination (MLE), but cannot work as physicians until they serve a hospital residency.

“Mismatching can be a critical crossroads for medical students,” according to a 2019 article at opmed.doximity.com. It continued:

Now is the time to decide if you want to move on with your medical training. While this may seem like an obvious choice, after all, you’ve already invested four and tens of thousands of dollars into the process, but that may not be the case for many.

So, take the time to take stock of your goals. Talk to your family, loved ones or partner. Consider pursuing other careers in healthcare, such as hospital operations or consulting. In short, you have to ask yourself: is being a doctor really my dream?

“It took weeks, if not months, to recover from the emotional trauma of not matching,” according to a 2018 article in KevinMd, like. The doctor continued, “The feeling of seeing your friends and classmates see their dreams fulfilled, while yours crumbling around you is something that destroys a medical student.”

Lynn does not exclude American physicians because they are not qualified. They have passed college and the MLE national test, but they do not receive the specialized education because Congress does not fund enough residencies in hospitals, he said. “Are they at the top of their class? No, but they are not in the background, “said Lynn.

The 1,218 excluded doctors in 2020 represent an increase of 1,162 excluded doctors in 2019, the 1,078 excluded doctors in 2018, the 1,059 excluded doctors in 2017 and the excluded doctors 1,130 in 2016. This exclusion does not count the doctors who repeated their efforts. to pair, he said.

The cumulative lists of excluded doctors have created an unrecognized national reserve of maybe 5,000 fully qualified doctors who can be deployed during coronavirus, Lynn said.

Last week, President Donald Trump and Congress changed insurance rules to allow people to use tens of millions of millions of N95 face masks designed for non-medical purposes. McClatchy reported on March 20:

The aim of the new legislative provision is to protect manufacturers from liability if U.S. citizens use masks outside of a hospital setting during a public health crisis and contract illness.

Under current law, “someone could buy one at Home Depot and say he received coronavirus while walking on the street and wearing a respirator, and the manufacturer will be held responsible,” said a congressional aide involved in the deliberations.

In Italy, where the epidemic is progressing further, the government has mobilized approximately 10,000 student doctors at the front line.

The supply of hospital residences is limited because they are funded by Congress and Congress limits funding each year.

The number of residences impedes the flow of new doctors to the sector, and thus increases the salaries of current doctors.

The mismatch also encourages several employers to import doctors from the Middle East, India and Africa into the various visa worker programs.

Visa programs, such as the H-1B and J-1 programs, extract the foreign doctors that people in foreign countries need for their health and economic growth.

According to reports from Al Jazeera in April 2019, African doctors are being pulled out by US, European and Arab governments who refuse to fund training programs for their own doctors.

Abuja, Nigeria – In March, hundreds of Nigerian doctors gathered at a hotel in Abuja, the capital city, and another in Lagos, the country’s commercial center, for a test performed by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

In a symbol of Nigerian medical ‘brain drain’, those who have yet to migrate must take foreign exams for internships abroad.

Weeks before Saudi Arabia’s attempt to attract the largest medical talent in Nigeria, dozens had taken part in the regular examinations of the Professional Linguistic Evaluation Committee (PLAB) in the British Council. Once they have passed, they will be allowed to work in the UK.

“The tendency for doctors to migrate to other countries is always high,” said Al Jazeera, Abuja Chike Nwangwu, chief of NOIPolls. “Our survey … showed that 88 percent of physicians consider employment opportunities abroad.”

In the United States, imported doctors are slowly migrating through a complex immigration system, often leaving them partial rights to the workplace for several years.

For example, about 5,000 Indian doctors wait for a green card in a multi-year wait line. The line is long because it consists of an army of approximately 600,000 Indian H-1B workers and relatives who have been imported by technology companies, banks and insurance companies and their staffing companies operated by India.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is pushing his S.386 bill to put many Indian workers at the forefront of the green card line, regardless of the impact on non-Indian migrants and with no exemption for doctors.

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) Is promoting a bill that would provide more funding for an additional 15,000 residences a year.

Its S.348 bill is titled “The Resident Medical Doctors Reduction Act of 2019”, which looks like this:

the total number of resident limit increases otherwise applicable in this paragraph will be equal to 3,000 in each of the fiscal years from 2021 to 2025, of which at least 1,500 each fiscal year will be used for resident training equivalent to full-time in a shortage residency specialty program

Menendez’s bill has 17 sponsors, including Sen. Susan Collins, (R-ME)

“Not only do we need the additional residences, but also American graduates need to be prioritized to obtain those residences,” said Lynn, who said that American hospitals award residences to thousands of foreign physicians each year.

“Well, what is the value of spending years at American college accumulating all this debt and cost? Why not go to India and go to medical school there?” “There must be value in going to an accredited medical college in the United States.”

