1,209 Chinese nationals who entered Penang on a cruise ship confirmed that they were free of corona viruses, said the State Immigration Director of Malaysia

Travelers will be screened by the Ministry of Health at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 24, 2020. – Photo via Facebook / Noor Hisham Abdullah

GEORGE TOWN, Jan. 26 – The 1,209 Chinese nationals who entered Penang on a cruise ship today via Swettenham Jetty have been confirmed to be free of the new 2019 coronavirus.

Penang’s immigration director, Muhamad Husni Mahmud, said Chinese nationals arrived at the pier at 6:15 a.m. while waiting to leave for Phuket, Thailand, at 5 p.m.

“When they arrived, the Penang Health Department staff performed two health checks and checks on passengers and the crew of the cruise ship before their documents were checked by the Immigration Service.

“None of them (tourists from China) were discovered or referred to us by the health authority (immigration), which means there was no suspected carrier of the virus,” he said in a statement here.

Muhamad Husni said the cruise ship was from Singapore and stopped in Port Klang, Selangor, before arriving in Penang on the way to Phuket, Thailand. – Bernama