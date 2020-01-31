123 Chinese tourists fly on a charter flight from KK | home Malaysia

A healthcare worker measures the temperature of a tourist at Labuan International Ferry Terminal on January 30, 2020. – Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, January 31 – A total of 123 tourists from Hubei, China, flew home from Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on a flight chartered by Xiamen Airlines at 6:30 p.m. today.

They boarded the charter flight on the initiative of the Chinese government after the Chinese government canceled all flights from Wuhan after the outbreak of the new corona virus in 2019.

Sabah President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association (Ma-Zhong), Oh Ei Sun, said he was told that the tourist group had been in Kota Kinabalu since January 23.

“They have been unable to return to China since the temporary cancellation of all flights from this country to Wuhan and all flights from KKIA to China since yesterday after the virus infection,” he said to Bernama after submitting the tourist group to KKIA.

He said the association had no knowledge of the number of tourists from China who were still in the state, but was ready to provide the necessary help for the flight home business.

There were 10 direct flights from Wuhan to KKIA per week, namely seven flights operated by AirAsia and three by Malindo Air. – Bernama

