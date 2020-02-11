13. Americans diagnosed with coronavirus: The death toll in China continues to rise

Healthcare professionals gather outside Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on Monday after coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the residential complex.

Photo: Jerome Favre / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Coronavirus was diagnosed in a 13th American on Monday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told ABC News that the American who tested positive for coronavirus was in San Diego.

The patient arrived from China on the first evacuation flight to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The flight landed at the military base on February 5, and passengers were to be quarantined for two weeks.

Four patients who had been observed and previously tested negative were retested Monday morning and at that moment this additional case of coronavirus was confirmed – one of the four who have now been quarantined tests positive.

The test results are still pending for a second patient admitted to UC San Diego Health. Both patients are “fine and they have minimal symptoms”.

In another virus-related incident, 23 Americans were tested positive for the virus on board a cruise ship called Diamond Princess.

The cruise ship has been quarantined since its arrival on February 3 in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

All persons infected with the virus were brought ashore for treatment, while the other passengers remained on board in their rooms until the end of the quarantine period.

When these new diagnoses were made in America and on board the cruise ship, ABC News reports that the virus is spreading further in China and is now killing over 1,000 people.

On Tuesday, the Chinese National Health Commission announced that 1,016 people died in China from the disease, with the number of fatalities exceeding 100 a day for the first time.

There were a total of 108 deaths on Monday, including 103 in Hubei Province, where the newly identified virus first appeared.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that a total of 42,638 people were infected in China, including 12 new cases the previous day.

At least 319 people in 24 countries outside of China have contracted the novel corona virus.

So far, only one patient outside of China has died, a 44-year-old man in the Philippines, which corresponds to a global death rate of 1,017.

The WHO has declared the outbreak to be a global health emergency.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is considered the epicenter of the disease. The first US citizen to die after a virus diagnosis was a 60-year-old American who was treated in a Wuhan hospital. He died last week.

A number of Americans have been evacuated from China and the outbreak has caused several major US airlines to discontinue all flights to the country.

President Trump raised concerns about the spread of the corona virus during a “Keep America Great” rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on Monday.

He suggested that once the weather warmed up, the coronavirus would miraculously go away.

“I think everything will go well,” said the President. “Rough stuff, rough stuff.”

Mr. Trump repeated this allegation during a speech to the White House governors on Monday, informing Chinese officials that the Apri outbreak would subside due to the “heat”.

“The heat generally kills this type of virus,” he said.