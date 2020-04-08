13 Easter activities for adults, as the fun is not for children only

The barrel was bought, the baskets were filled and the eggs dyed. Everything is ready for kids this Sunday, but what about the Easter activities for adults? Children are not the only ones who can hunt eggs.

The older you get the more stressed (and less fun) holidays seem to be. Instead of waking up early and getting excited to see what gifts were left by the Easter Bunny the night before, you’re worried you’ll have to peel yourself out of bed early on Sunday. Instead of ripping the candy and toys in your Easter basket happily, you are responsible for filling them and you will never receive one of your own. But one of the worst things? You’re not just going to be back for a multi-course meal, you have to help prepare it, cook it, serve it, and probably clean it afterwards. Growing up sometimes sucks, especially around kids’ major holidays.

And while this year’s Easter may be slightly different because of social moving out guidelines, if you live with children or other family members, you’re likely still responsible for cooking and cleaning – even if it’s less people than usual.

The good news? You can still find ways to enjoy the adult-friendly this Easter that will make you feel like a child again, even within all the changes caused by the virus epidemic. For the downtime you have between all the adults on Easter, here are eight adult Easter activities to help you have a fun day as well.

1. Adult egg hunting

Remember how excited you were when you found the last hidden Easter egg during the hunt? Imagine how much better it would have been if the last egg was really in the alcohol. Follow these simple steps to throw away the perfect adult egg hunt, or more simply stuff Easter eggs with goblins and hide them around the house to find your family. Even though you don’t have many people to play with, it can still be a fun activity. Trust me, once people find enough of them, no one will envy the children anymore.

2. Hunt the lottery eggs for Lucky

If you want to hunt adult eggs, but don’t want it to be alcohol-related, go for each adult’s next favorite thing: money. That everyone will accept Plastic egg or two with a scratch card inside and then hide them around your family (or quarantine friends) to find. This is an inexpensive way to distribute cash and if you are lucky someone will win big and share the love.

3. Verify plastic egg or dare

Add fun little youth to your adult Easter with a good or old-fashioned game of truth or boldness. It requires a little creativity and your zoom app. Get all your friends zooming in to call this Easter and tell them to fill plastic eggs with scraps of paper that have a “true” or dare question. Each person will choose eggs for other players. If someone pulls an egg for someone and the other player doesn’t like it, they should not choose that person again – the player has to do what the egg asks for, or drink.

4. Egg decoration

Anyone can dip a hard boiled in some color, but can anyone do it without covering their fingers? Let the kids play with the colorful mugs, and set up a table with paint, brushes, glitter and other fun and unique egg decorations, and see who in the family can come up with the coolest piece. If you want to do this activity with friends, start a video call and compare your eggs there.

5. Egg faucet

One of my favorite traditions as a kid was the annual tap game. The rules are simple: Everyone grabs a hard-boiled egg and goes around in their egg-using circle to try to crack the egg of the person next to you without cracking yourself. To give him an adult twist, you can hand over a bottle of wine or champagne to the person whose egg cracks are drawn. It can be played with both adults and children in the family, so you don’t have to worry that you can’t invite any other outside guest to join.

6. Beautiful egg hunt

Sure, any adult would love to open a plastic egg and find some alcohol inside, but if you happen to be quarantined with your childhood pack this Easter, make your egg hunt beautiful. Hide plastic eggs filled with mini polish, lipstick, eye shadow, face mask packets, and sample sizes of your favorite beauty products. Everyone will be happy with a mini beauty kit.

7. Brunch

If your Easter is going to be child-soldiers or family, gather your older friends through and throw in a fun and crazy virtual brunch. Make a mimosa or Mary Bloody bar, try some new brunch recipes and don’t be ashamed of the egg decorations. Plus, with everyone in their homes, you don’t have to share your waffles with anyone. Who says you can’t celebrate on Sunday?

8. Make a family zoom call

While the lack of chaos in this Easter may be a little reassuring, it will probably make you miss being around your family and friends. If that’s the case, you can still celebrate Easter with the family even while practicing social moving away. Make a family zoom call with the relatives you usually spend with Easter. Make an appointment on the app’s meeting tab and then send invitations to anyone you want. This way you can be with the family even if you cannot be with them.

9. A look at Easter makeup

Every holiday offers a great opportunity to create a fun and festive makeup look. For Easter, whether you choose to use pastel colors or draw zig-zag lines, it can be fun to play face to face. Once you’re done, you can even post an absolutely cute Easter look on your Instagram. Plus, now that you’re older, there are many other things you can probably do artistically, just draw on a bunny mustache.

10. Cook your favorites

Everything can be in such a hurry at Easter when all guests intend to arrive early. This year, you can take advantage of social socializing guidelines and spend time cooking dinner without feeling like you have a deadline. No guests, no worries. Cook at your own pace then sit back and relax eating your meal on time. You might even be able to try the new recipe you scraped him to try.

11. Favorite Order

If you don’t even want to cook for this Easter, you don’t have to. With no guests on their way, you can simply sit back and deliver your favorite food to your home. This way you start to relax and still eat chow on your Easter caves – you just don’t have to be the one cooking them.

12. Sleep inside

Easter can usually be a hectic and stressful time just because of all the work that needs to go into preparation. But without having to worry about guests or a bunch of kids this year, you can give yourself the morning off and sleep or even nap in the middle of the day. You can start the day at your own pace and celebrate the holiday in a more relaxed state of mind.

13. Exchange Easter gift

Christmas is not the only time to give presents, and thanks to this great idea courtesy of Lea Rocketto Bromper, you can spread the love on Easter as well. Although you may not be able to physically exchange gifts this year, you and your friends can always send little jewelry to each other’s homes to spread the joy of Easter. Whether you have a book shipped or edible arrangements, this is a great way to light up everyone’s Easter.