13 fun facts behind the scenes of Grace and Frankie

What’s not to love about Grace and Frankie? Let’s forget about the amazingly unique and heartwarming story for a moment and just focus on the cast. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are not only talented on this point, their talents are completely unprecedented. Without these two as the main characters, who knows whether this series would have developed or not. Apart from our main actors, we also have Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston as the two male colleagues. Frankly, how much more do we have to say? Oh yes, RuPaul and Lisa Kudrow as guest stars !!

Now that we’ve covered what makes this series so memorable, let’s dive deeper and learn more about what makes this show tick. We take a look behind the scenes and reveal 13 surprising things about Grace and Frankie. Who is with us? We pick up Coyote and Nwabudike on the way!

13 Jane Fonda was not very popular with the test audience

As surprising as this may sound, the original test audience was not immediately sold to Jane Fonda for the role of Grace. The woman is a Hollywood legend, so it’s crazy to think she wouldn’t have been everyone’s first choice, but it seems that the audience found her a bit aggressive. Fortunately, there was no way the creator could do it without a fonda, so no harm was done!

12 The show comes from the same spirit that gave us friends

When it comes to popular television, nobody is as good as writer Marta Kauffman. The woman is responsible for Friends, all of whom we know are one of the highest rated sitcoms of all time. Kauffman was nervous, however, when he came back into play after Friends’ success. That being said, she threw it out of the park with Grace and Frankie. The woman is a storytelling genius!

11 There were discussions about making Grace and Frankie a romantic item

Well, that would have taken the series in a different direction! When the show was first put together, the creator’s daughter had the idea of ​​making Grace and Frankie fall in love with each other. Although we were depressed when their husbands left them to be together, we don’t know if the best solution to this problem would have been for them to fall in love. We just love their friendship too much!

10 The storyline did not come until Tomlin and Fonda agreed to return to the small screen

The creator Marta Kauffman was not crazy about the idea of ​​putting together a new television series. After all, she had already done it and was quite successful at it. So why should she risk an excellent reputation, right? Well, that was the case until she heard that both Fonda and Tomlin wanted to participate in something new. Since Kauffman didn’t even know if they wanted to work together, he started to write a story with both of them.

9 The beach house is actually in Malibu, not in La Jolla

Grace and Frankie’s beachfront property is as beautiful as it comes. Most of the series was concentrated there as this was the starting point for the friendship of our leading ladies. However, the house is not in La Jolla, but in the breathtaking area of ​​Malibu. We suspect Malibu just didn’t match the mood they were looking for.

8 Grace’s car was stolen from the same bad part of town where Cher was unsuspectingly robbed

In the classic 90s film Clueless, Cher is a rich and beautiful teenager looking for love. In one scene, Cher is in a harsh neighborhood and is robbed right in front of a supermarket. It looks like the area needs to be cleaned up because in Grace and Frankie’s episode “The Bender” Grace’s car is stolen from the same store!

7 Tomlin was not happy to have to talk badly about substitute teachers like Frankie

Frankie’s character is just like everyone else. She is a free spirit with a huge heart and is serious about spelling bees televised. Overall, we think Lily Tomlin has to love everything about her character. However, she admitted to National Public Radio that it was a pretty difficult script for Frankie to get through when she had a hard time speaking of substitute teachers.

6 Sam Elliott plays Fonda’s ex-boyfriend on the show but has been Tomlin’s ex in the movie grandma

It looks like actor Sam Elliott knows our two main actresses better than most of the others. He not only plays Grace’s ex-boyfriend in the original Netflix series, but also once plays Lily Tomlin’s ex in Dramedy 2015 granny, We wonder if they have ever compared notes …

5 Fonda took acting classes to help her portray Grace perfectly

You’d think that after so many years in the business, Jane Fonda might not need any help to perfect her craft. However, the actress admitted taking acting classes to portray Grace as best she could. Apparently, Fonda was concerned about playing the same character for an indefinite number of years. We are never too old to learn!

4 All the protagonists worked with the famous Aaron Sorkin

No, the famous writer didn’t work on Grace and Frankie. However, he has worked with each of the 4 leading actors! Aaron Sorkin is a very well known writer and director. He met Lily Tomlin and Martin Sheen while working on The West Wing and Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston on the set of The Newsroom.

3 Both Tomlin and Fonda have played Tina Fey’s mother on other projects

Frankly, we wish Tina Fey had written Grace and Frankie just like her daughters. The three together in a comedy series would be unstoppable! However, since this is not the case, we can fix our mistake by watching each of them play Fey’s mother in two separate films. Tomlin played the role in Admission and Fonda in This Is Where I Leave You.

2 Martin Sheen’s character is slowly becoming an activist, although IRL has been arrested 70 times for protests

Although Martin Sheen’s role as Robert usually has to be a little convinced by his husband Sol (played by Sam Waterston), he usually comes up with the idea of ​​standing up for what is right. In reality, however, Sheen is as great an activist as anyone else. He was arrested about 70 times in his life for participating in various protests.

1 Grace and Frankie didn’t team up at the start of the show, but IRL had been the best since the 80s

Fonda’s and Tomlin’s chemistry with Grace and Frankie is so strong that it makes sense that they have been together much longer than in the sixth season of the series. These two go back to the 1980s when they both appeared in classic comedy 9 through 5. The two were reportedly kept close together over the years, and it was even Fonda who persuaded Tomlin to take on the role of Frankie.

