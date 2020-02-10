13 Japanese airports are said to stop flights to mainland China

Regular flights between the Chinese mainland and at least 13 regional airports in Japan will be completely stopped due to the outbreak of the corona virus, operators of the facilities said on Monday.

Airports in Ibaraki, Nagasaki, Kagoshima and other prefectures will not offer direct flights to Shanghai or other Chinese cities from Saturday at the latest.

“(Cancellations) are starting to have a huge impact on the local tourism industry,” Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said at a press conference.

The other affected airports are located in Sendai, Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture and Kitakyushu, the Ministry of Transport and other sources said.

Chinese airlines have been increasingly informing the prefecture’s authorities about flight restrictions since the Chinese government banned its citizens from overseas travel last month in response to the fatal outbreak that originated in Wuhan.

According to the ministry, the return flights between Japan and China planned for the week from Sunday have dropped by around 60 percent to only 680, as airlines canceled or reduced flights.

