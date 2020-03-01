13-lacking-from-cargo-ship-right-after-colliding-with-fishing-boat-off-northern-japan

Much more than a dozen crew users of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a Japan Coast Guard official stated Sunday.

The one,989-ton Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing one was carrying some three,000 tons of iron scrap and speedily took in water following the accident some 12 kilometers off the coastline of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, Tomoyuki Hanzawa, a spokesman for the coast guard reported.

The collision involving the Guoxing one and a 138-ton Japanese fishing boat transpired about 10 p.m. Saturday and the trigger is unidentified, he extra.

The Guoxing one had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are nevertheless missing and the coastline guard is exploring for them, Hanzawa explained.

One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a close by ship, whilst the 15 Japanese crew customers of the fishing boat are safe.