13 Little-known facts about Conor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin

While The Notorious Conor McGregor returns to the UFC with a sensational 40-second knockout from Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, everyone is talking about Conor McGregor and what he’s going to do next in his career.

But with all the attention to The Notorious One, it’s easy to forget the people who were with him every step of the way, like his team, his fans, his parents and probably most important of all, his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor have been together since 2008 and Dee has been on the ring for every Conor McGregor game. Dee has weathered the toughest and best times with Conor, whether it’s an attic or a mansion, or whether Conor wins a championship or loses one of the biggest fights ever. Dee always stayed with him.

But with all of this revelation, not much is known about Devlin, so it might be time to discuss some lesser-known facts about her.

13 your size

When you see Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin standing side by side, they seem to be roughly on the same level. Most people would probably think that Dee usually wears heels since she is usually seen at big events with Conor, but no, Dee Delvin and her husband are actually both 5’7 “or 1.75 meters.

12 She was a model

While most of the time she only follows Instagram posting, Dee Devlin used to work as a model for extra income. Nowadays Dee is known as a style icon in the Irish public. She is confident about her choice of style, especially about her appearances on the red carpet with her boyfriend.

11 Your awards

In 2016 Dee Devlin and Conor Mcgregor attended the Vip Style Awards in Dublin, Ireland. The two showed up at the high-profile event because Devlin actually had the honor of being nominated for the Most Stylish Newcomer of the Year. Dee would later beat the competition and receive the award.

10 your siblings

Dee has two sisters, Cathy and Sarah, one of whom is really after Dee and has actually become a professional model and signed with an agency. Dee and her sister Sarah are constantly photographed together and the two are compared in terms of appearance and fashion sense.

9 your children

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor currently have two children together. The first child is her son, the creative Conor Jack McGregor Jr., who was born in 2017. Dee and Conor’s second child, her daughter Croia McGregor, were born on January 2, 2019, and the two plan to give more to their family.

8 your work

While Conor was a disintegrating and emerging MMA that lived off welfare, Dee did many different jobs to support her husband. Dee did a lot of quick cash jobs, but she remained mostly a waitress. As already mentioned, she also made some models to make money.

7 your early life

As previously mentioned, Dee Devlin was born in Walkinstown, Dublin, Ireland, in 1987. Dee struggled at school and admits that she didn’t enjoy it at all. Dee barely graduated from elementary school and left high school at the age of 15, which disappointed her parents. Dee then started taking jobs to stay afloat.

6 How she met Conor

Dee has been with Conor throughout his UFC career and almost his entire MMA career. Dee met Conor in a nightclub in 2008, shortly after Conor finished his plumbing apprenticeship to pursue MMA full-time. Conor said he saw Dee in the same place several times, but this was the first time he had spoken to her.

5 Support Conor

Dee has always supported Conor since they were together. As already mentioned, she supported Conor in his full-time education with several jobs. Dee even moved to McGregor’s attic with Conor when they couldn’t pay the rent. Because of the big wins and hard losses, Dee will always be there for Conor.

4 What she’s doing for work now

Today Dee Devlin is part of the Conor Mcgregor management and promotion team. Dee is always with Conor McGregor at every UFC event, and Conor has joked that Dee now only has to count his money. Dee also plays a key role in Proper Twelve, Conor’s whiskey business.

3 She believes in the law of attraction

While her partner Conor McGregor makes it very clear that he firmly believes in the law of attraction and that he owes much of his career to him. What is less known is that Dee Devlin also believes in this concept. Dee spoke about how much he believes in the Law of Attraction and how it visualizes Conor’s victories.

2 Why she and Conor are not married

During his 2017 interview on The Late Late Show, McGregor was asked if he was thinking about marriage. Conor replied, “We just dropped a bloody bomb on a baptism for the boy. Let me rest a minute, give me time. I am still only 29 years old. “Dee also said that marriage doesn’t do much with all the work they do.

1 Conors presents to her

McGregor has previously said that he loves to spoil his partner, and the Walkinstowner has previously shared a breathtaking picture with her Twitter followers of a $ 30,000 Cartier watch. Conor bought one from him and his partner, and Dee Delvin published it on Instagram with the title “His & Hers”.

