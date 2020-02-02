13 minutes, $ 13 million: the logistics to pull off a Super Bowl halftime show show business

Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018. – Reuters picture

NEW YORK, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The popular Super Bowl half-time show lasts only 13 minutes, but the million-dollar extravaganza requires thousands of people, months of planning, and near-military precision.

The organizers have the Herculean task of transforming a soccer field into a concert hall and back in less than half an hour without damaging the playing surface.

The midway point of today’s 54th Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami is led by Latina pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Dan Parise, a producer on Roc Nation, the entertainment company that produces the show with the National Football League, said there will also be surprise performers and other ensemble singers.

PepsiCo sponsors the show for the eighth time in a row. A source with direct knowledge of the show said it would cost approximately $ 13 million (RM 52 million), a number that an NFL spokeswoman refused to confirm.

“There are so many aspects, the dancers, the lighting elements, the special effects,” said Parise. “It’s like a big puzzle.”

Work begins almost a year in advance, said Mark Quenzel, senior vice president of programming and production for the NFL. The organizers are looking for logistical hurdles or unique structural elements that they can use to their advantage.

In 2014, for example, producers had to keep Bruno Mars’ show relatively simple because the field conditions at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a rare Super Bowl with cold outdoor weather, could not be predicted.

This year, according to Parise, a newly renovated overhang at the Hard Rock Stadium made it possible to use more modern audio devices.

All in all, 2,000 to 3,000 people are needed for production, said Quenzel, who can be seen on his 10th halftime show.

As in previous years, this year’s show will include an audience of around 800 on-site viewers, mostly children from local schools who are pre-manned and need to rehearse with the artists.

They are often asked to play a bigger role than the cheering fans. During Justin Timberlake’s rendering of mirrors in 2018, the crowd on the pitch held up mirrors to reflect the stadium lights.

Like air traffic controllers

The main task of the coordination is to set up the stage, which can accommodate 38 separate carts, each with 12 people. Another 18 carts with teams of six carry the audio equipment.

Like air traffic controllers, team leaders with headsets lead each team. A stage play that is just an inch or two from the wrong place could be catastrophic, said Quenzel.

The setup takes eight minutes, the show itself takes about 13. Removing the stage takes a little over six minutes, Quenzel said, before the teams take the field back.

During the show, the staff waited behind the scenes at designated locations to carry the clothes away during the wardrobe change, which had to be done to the second, Quenzel said. “Part of the art of the show is what we don’t show you what you don’t see,” he said.

An outstanding example for Quenzel was 2015 when pop star Katy Perry wanted to sing her hit Roar.

She and the producers thought it would be fun to ride a golden lion. The 6.1-meter-long mechanical beast was mounted on wheels covered by legs that the performers pushed back and forth to mimic footsteps.

There is little time to practice for such a huge spectacle. According to Parise, Shakira and Lopez started separate rehearsals in December, but only had a few days to practice together.

Most of the rehearsals took place in the Miami Dolphins practice hall before moving to the Super Bowl on Wednesday. “We worked 12 to 15 hours,” said Parise.

Communication is another challenge. In addition to the hundreds of people hired by the NFL, each artist brings along tremendous teams of dancers and collaborators. To get everyone on the same page, producers hire professionals from the veteran industry, including producer Ricky Kirshner and director Hamish Hamilton.

Today’s show is said to offer many special effects and dance opportunities. With everything that goes into planning, it’s important to remember that the show is not the main event, Quenzel said.

“We never missed the fact that we are the sideline,” he said. – Reuters