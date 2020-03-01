13-missing-after-cargo-ship-collides-with-fishing-boat-off-aomori

More than a dozen crew associates of a cargo ship are lacking immediately after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a Japan Coast Guard formal mentioned Sunday.

The one,989-ton Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing one was carrying some 3,000 tons of iron scrap and speedily took in h2o right after the incident some 12 kilometers off the coast of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, Tomoyuki Hanzawa, a spokesman for the coastline guard reported.

The collision between the Guoxing one and a 138-ton Japanese fishing boat occurred all over 10 p.m. Saturday and the trigger is unknown, he included.

The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are nevertheless lacking and the coast guard is looking for them, Hanzawa reported.

A person Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a close by ship, though the 15 Japanese crew associates of the fishing boat are secure.