13-new-k-dramas-scheduled-to-premiere-in-march

Spring is just about the corner, and alongside with the transform of seasons arrives the excitement of quite a few drama premieres.

Check out the broad choice of approaching dramas, and discover out which ones to appear ahead to!

“Nobody Knows”

Forged: Kim Website positioning Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho, Kim Sae Ron, Jang Youthful Nam, and far more

Premiere Date: March 2

Broadcast Aspects: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9: 40 p.m. KST on SBS

“Nobody Knows” is about at-possibility youth whose lives could possibly have changed if they had been surrounded by excellent grown ups, and the grownups who check out their best to shield them. Kim Seo Hyung plays Cha Young Jin, a detective who has neglected her private existence for 19 many years in purchase to realize just one objective. She may seem to be in ruins, but she is an individual who has a warm coronary heart.

View a teaser beneath:

Check out Now

“Memorist”

Solid: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha, Go Chang Suk, Jun Hyosung, Yoon Ji On, and far more

Premiere Day: March 11

Broadcast Aspects: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10: 50 p.m. KST on tvN

“Memorist” is primarily based on a webtoon of the exact name and tells the tale of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sunlight Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite prison profiler, who group up to track down a brutal serial killer. Not like quite a few fictional heroes who conceal their identities, Dong Baek would make his powers acknowledged to the globe as he bravely fights crime and evil.

View a teaser beneath:

View Now

“Hospital Playlist”

Solid: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Kap Soo, Jung Moon Sung, and far more

Premiere Day: March 12

Broadcast Information: Thursdays at nine p.m. KST on tvN

“Hospital Playlist” tells the ordinary stories of ordinary doctors and stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi Do as prolonged-time friends who met when they were being in professional medical faculty. The drama is a new challenge by director Shin Received Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung, who formerly worked together on “Reply 1997,” “Reply 1994,” “Reply 1988,” and “Prison Playbook.”

“Kingdom 2”

Forged: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doona, Kim Sang Ho, Heo Joon Ho, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sung Kyu, and more

Premiere Day: March 13

Broadcast Information: All episodes introduced at the same time on Netflix

“Kingdom” is a secret thriller that tackles a zombie apocalypse getting position in the Joseon period. Following the initially time, the 2nd time will abide by the crown prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon) in his battle to continue to keep his individuals harmless though sensation as although he can’t have confidence in everyone.

“Somehow Family”

Cast: Sung Dong Il, Jin Hee Kyung, Kim Kwang Gyu, Oh Hyun Kyung, Lee Bon, Website positioning Ji Seok, CLC‘s Eunbin, PENTAGON‘s Yeo 1, and more

Premiere Date: March 15

Broadcast Particulars: Sundays at 7: 55 p.m. KST on Tv set Chosun

“Somehow Family” is a sitcom about a uniquely made spouse and children consisting of members who perform for the exact same airline at an airport. They stay in a boarding property operate by the couple Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung, whose figures have the exact same names as the actors. As a new sort of selection drama, the approaching show will provide a distinctive sort of leisure to viewers.

“Rugal”

Solid: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan, Park Sun Ho, and extra

Premiere Day: March 16

Broadcast Particulars: Mondays and Tuesdays at 10: 50 p.m. KST on OCN

Based on the webtoon of the same title, “Rugal” is a sci-fi motion thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who makes an attempt to convey down a nationwide terrorist corporation named Argos. In the approach, he finishes up currently being targeted by the strong criminals driving Argos and is framed for murder. He joins an firm named Rugal and sets out on a quest to wipe out Argos the moment and for all.

“Find Me in Your Memory”

Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Moon Ga Youthful, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Chang Wan, Jang Younger Nam, Lee Jin Hyuk, and more

Premiere Date: March 18

Broadcast Information: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8: 55 p.m. KST on MBC

“Find Me in Your Memory” is about the romance amongst news anchor Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook), a gentleman with hyperthymesia, a problem that offers people the potential to don’t forget an abnormally huge quantity of their existence activities in vivid depth, and climbing star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young), who has neglected the most crucial times of her daily life, as they arrive jointly to triumph over their ache.

“365: Repeat the Year”

Cast: Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Ji Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee Shi Ah, Min Dohee, and extra

Premiere Date: March 23

Broadcast Aspects: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8: 55 p.m. KST on MBC

“365: Repeat the Year” will abide by a mystery survival recreation as a group of 10 persons are despatched back in time by accurately one yr for the likelihood to generate the ideal lifetime for themselves, only for them to get trapped as matters get a switch into psychological warfare. Lee Joon Hyuk will enjoy Ji Hyung Joo, a murder detective of seven decades, and Nam Ji Hyun will enjoy Shin Ga Hyun, a well-liked webtoon artist who by no means fails to secure her spot at the top rated of her field.

“A Piece of Your Mind”

Cast: Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Kyu, Lee Seung Joon, Woo Ji Hyun, Lee Se Jin, and additional

Premiere Date: March 23

Broadcast Details: Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST on tvN

“A Piece of Your Mind” will star Jung Hae In as Ha Won, a variety-hearted synthetic intelligence (AI) programmer who has invested several years in one-sided love and has resigned himself to his lonely fate. Ha Won’s unrequited love unexpectedly intertwines the fates of four distinctive folks who are every single struggling with their personal issues. Chae Soo Bin stars as Han Website positioning Woo, an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to observing Ha Received and his 1-sided like from afar.

Check out a video clip of the initially script reading through beneath:

Check out Now

“Meow the Secret Boy”

Solid: L, Shin Ye Eun, Website positioning Ji Hoon, Yoon Ye Joo, Kang Hoon, Kim Yeo Jin, and extra

Premiere Date: March 25

Broadcast Particulars: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST on KBS2

“Meow the Magic formula Boy” is a fantasy-romantic comedy based on a webtoon about a cat who transforms into a human for mysterious reasons. INFINITE’s L will star as Hong Jo, the heat-hearted cat who assists mend his lonely owner’s emotional wounds, when Shin Ye Eun will perform Kim Sol Ah, a puppy dog-like girl who will make the lifestyle-transforming choice to undertake a cat. It is composed by Joo Hwa Mi, who produced tvN’s “Marriage, Not Dating” and “Introverted Manager.”

Enjoy a teaser beneath:

Observe Now

“Eccentric! Chef Moon”

Cast: Eric, Go Gained Hee, Cha Jung Gained, Jang Jae Ho, Ahn Nae Sang, Choi Kwang Je, and additional

Premiere Date: March 27

Broadcast Specifics: Fridays and Saturdays at 10: 50 p.m. KST on Channel A

“Eccentric! Chef Moon” is a heartwarming passionate comedy about Yoo Yoo Jin (Go Gained Hee), a reckless globe-famous manner designer who suffers from memory decline thanks to an unexpected incident, and her encounters of appreciate, growth, and accomplishment after conference star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Eric).

Observe a teaser underneath:

Check out Now

“The Entire world of the Married”

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Park Solar Young, Kim Younger Min, Lee Kyung Younger, Kim Sunshine Kyung, Han So Hee, and a lot more

Premiere Date: March 27

Broadcast Particulars: Fridays and Saturdays at 10: 50 p.m. KST on JTBC

“The World of the Married” is a remake of the BBC 1 drama “Doctor Foster” and is about a married couple that falls apart thanks to betrayal and the ensuing whirlwind of enjoy and dislike. Kim Hee Ae plays Ji Sunlight Woo, a family doctor named Ji Sunshine Woo who leads a seemingly ideal existence with a peaceful relatives, though Park Hae Joon plays her partner Lee Tae Oh.

“I’ve Been There Once”

Forged: Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob, Oh Dae Hwan, Oh Yoon Ah, Chun Ho Jin, Cha Hwa Yun, Kim Bo Yun, Lee Jung Eun, and far more

Premiere Day: March (Date TBA)

Broadcast Specifics: Saturdays and Sundays on KBS

“I’ve Been There Once” is about the turbulent divorce story of the Track household that finishes in the discovery of romance and familial appreciate. The Track family members contains a frugal father, a adorable but materialistic mom, and 4 grownup small children with their possess quirks and relatives troubles.

Are there any dramas that have caught your eye? Permit us know down below!